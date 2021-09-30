PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club announces 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist MS. LISA FISCHER will perform on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 P.M. After four decades of featured background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, Ms. Lisa Fischer has now emerged as truly the star of her own show.
- THE MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE declared, "Ms. Lisa Fischer in concert is addictive. Every performance is so enriching, so exciting, so transcendent that you want more. With remarkable vocal range and vocabulary, Fischer can sing soul, jazz, rock, gospel, pop, folk and classical with equal facility and authority. She often mixes styles in the same song, sometimes in the same vocal line. Her approach tends to be intimate, artful and almost meditative, accompanied by her interpretive dancing, but she also can cut loose and funk with fierceness and rock with abandon."
The 2013 Best Documentary Oscar winning film "20 Feet from Stardom" altered the course of Lisa's musical journey, telling her story, with clips of her legendary duets with Sting or with Mick Jagger on "Gimme Shelter" leaving audiences eager to see and hear more, so Lisa took the chance to set out on her own reinventing classic songs with her co-conspirators JC Maillard and Grand Baton. Their organic fusion of Caribbean psychedelic soul and jazzy progressive rock ignited Lisa's flexibility and freedom of expression, awakening her lifelong desire to make music that heals but still rocks the house.
"We are very excited Ms. Lisa Fischer will soon grace Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's stage and the audience will experience her beautiful, passionate and soulful singing, " said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We look forward to a wonderful evening featuring Lisa's impressive performance."
Tickets for Ms. Lisa Fischer at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday, October 19 can be purchased on Ticketmaster or on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
