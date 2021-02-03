NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jinny Weeks, a certified dental assistant and teacher at a career and training center, has completed her new book "In Good Time": a gripping novel about a manager of a clothing store who finds herself unwittingly entangled with a sinister stalker.
"After getting a divorce two years ago, she finds her heart in danger of breaking, so she retreats to the safety of her Victorian home in Portland, Maine, and to the safety of her ladies' apparel shop called Alicia's, returning from the exposition with sweet memories, a new spring line for her store, and a stalker," Weeks writes in her novel's summary.
Published by Page Publishing, Weeks's gripping tale takes readers into the world of fashion designers, models, and celebrities through the experiences of one Danielle Cameron.
Danielle Cameron, the novel's main protagonist, own a small ladies' apparel shop in Portland, Maine. She is thrust into the glamorous world of high fashion after attending the biggest fashion exposition in America. Danielle is drawn by the excitement and allure of the exposition, but her extraordinary beauty draws a dangerous existence into her life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "In Good Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
