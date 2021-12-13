NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Naperville, Illinois-based JJR Marketing announces that CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz has won an Enterprising Women of the Year Award during the 19th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards in Clearwater, Florida. Presented by Enterprising Women Magazine, these prestigious awards are an annual celebration and tribute to the world's top women entrepreneurs.
For 16 years, Ruiz has been overseeing her successful and growing PR/marketing firm serving many clients. She was one of 19 business owners to be recognized in the category of "over $1 million and up to $2 million in annual revenues."
"I'm proud to be in this company of extraordinary women who have worked hard in building their highly successful businesses," Ruiz said. "Success like this doesn't happen overnight; it takes years. It also takes faith, perseverance, financial resources, and loyal teams of employees to create a strong foundation and reputation. I thank the magazine for recognizing JJR Marketing. It is indeed a great honor."
For women to be considered honorees, they need to demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as community leaders.
Since 2014, Ruiz has been a champion in supporting young Latinas to pursue their business goals and dreams through her nonprofit called The Fig Factor Foundation.
"It is through our powerful mentorship program that young Hispanic girls can learn from other successful Latinas who can positively guide them and give them ideas as they plan their educations and careers," she said. "We also teach them how important it is to give back to their community so that they can positive role models for their younger peers. I'm happy to say that we've had over 100 graduates and plan on helping more young Latinas."
