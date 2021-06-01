SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, home cinema entertainment brand JMGO launched the JMGO O1 Series, comprising two ultra-short throw LED projectors with audio-visual contributions from Dynaudio and Leica Camera to international customers. The JMGO O1 and the JMGO O1 Pro, co-engineered with Leica are equipped with the brand's most powerful intelligent zero perception system for projection to date and have a minimalist industrial design. After debuting in April 2021, they are now available to worldwide customers starting at $699 USD for the O1 and $859 USD for the O1 Pro on Indiegogo.
The O1 Series is JMGO's first ultra-short throw series. A space-saving design allows the user to place the projector on any tabletop, just inches away from the wall or projection surface for a sharp and vivid multimedia experience. This ensures the viewing experience is undisturbed and addresses the pain-point of being affected by the heat and noise generated during projection.
The standard model, JMGO O1, features powerful and immersive stereo sound, co-created with loudspeaker producer Dynaudio. With a short throw ratio of 0.25:1 and 5000:1 contrast ratio, the O1 can project an 60"-100" screen from 10" away in FHD and is 4K compatible.
JMGO O1 Pro, co-engineered with Leica, the premium model of the series, has the aforementioned features with enhancements including a 0.21:1 throw ratio, 6000:1 contrast ratio, picture distortion controlled within 0.5%, and the ability to project a 70"-110" screen from 9" away. This is made possible by an optical engine jointly developed through a strategic partnership with Leica Camera providing a giant screen with dramatic color gamut akin to Laser TV to redefine the home cinema experience.
"It's been an honor to partner with Leica on the JMGO O1 Pro, co-engineered with Leica, our first product born from this strategic partnership," says Will Wang, Chief Product Officer of JMGO. "With the rising popularity of home theater projectors and our continued commitment to providing versatile options to consumers, we look forward to continuing JMGO's global expansion and delivering immersive large-screen experiences to new markets."
The O1 series includes other smart features such as wall color calibration, super-fast picture correction (auto keystone correction and auto focus), an eye protection system with anti-glare and automatic low blue light mode that senses when a pet or person approaches, built-in Alexa for voice control of music, smart home control, news, weather and more, and JMGO's 24/7 Companion Mode OS, called Luna OS, features music visualizer, message board, weather dashboard, digital art gallery by MANA, and more. Additionally, the JMGO O1 Pro, co-engineered with Leica, has two extra AI cameras, front-enabled gesture control and back enabled Auto-Brightness Adjustment to project the best image even under strong lighting conditions.
The estimated delivery date of the JMGO O1 August 2021, and JMGO O1 Pro is September 2021. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Jackson Wightman at jackson@properpropaganda.net.
About JMGO
Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that emcompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.
About Leica Camera
Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography.
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman
Proper Propaganda
SOURCE JMGO