SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, home cinema entertainment brand JMGO launched the U2, an affordable ultra-HD 4K tri-color laser projector designed to create a vivid home theatre experience so realistic and sharp it's like looking out a window.
With a tri-chroma laser engine, U2 delivers sharp, bright, and vivid images that covers 114% BT2020 color gamut, allowing users to embrace impressive details that outperform IMAX theater. 4K is obtained via XPR technology and excellent focus uniformity with a 100" display, 15000:1 contrast ratio, and ultra-high 3,600 ANSI Lumens with the ALR screen.
U2 is now available to worldwide customers starting at a $1,799 USD launch day special for the first 48 hours to show appreciation for backers on the Indiegogo platform. The price beyond the first 48 hours will be $2,099 USD. To enjoy the most optimal brightness (3600 ANSI Lumens), U2 can be paired with an ambient light rejecting (ALR) screen, of which there is a combo deal available for $2328 USD for the first 48 hours and after will be $2,628 USD. The ALR screen, which is made of PET, has a mineral grey frame, measures 100" on the diagonal, has a projection area of 87.17" x 49.02", a 60° horizontal full viewing angle, and screen gain of ≥1.5 + 10% for an even better cinematic experience whatever one watches, sports, movies, and even 3D.
"Compared to televisions, there are many benefits to laser projectors, such as improved sound quality, larger screen size, and 3D," says Will Wang, Chief Product Officer of JMGO. "This year we've been striving to diversify our product portfolio for our international markets to introduce an affordable luxury lifestyle, so that more people can enjoy the benefits of laser projectors. We're dedicated to creating the most premium viewing and audio experience at a competitive price point."
JMGO aspires to create the most ergonomically-friendly environment for viewing and, as such, recommends an 11.81" high console and 100" screen fixed focus. The key benefit of fixed focus is the premium focus uniformity when the screen size is 100". From 13 feet away, this screen size mitigates eye strain. Additional smart features include Eye Protection Mode and a laser source preset to generate low blue light. Alignment tools are pre-installed for effortlessly reorienting the projector in case the machine is shifted.
The visual experience is augmented by exceptional cinematic surround sound thanks to 2 x 15w full range speakers and 2 x 10w tweeter speakers with the 2400cc large sound cavity co-created with Danish pioneering manufacturer of loudspeakers, DYNAUDIO. Through their partnership, the brands deliver rich, immersive, and true-to-life sound that has earned U2 dual certification from Dolby and DTS. The speakers themselves have a unique symmetrical cone design, made of aluminum.
U2 comes with JMGO's built-in Luna OS, featuring a borderless user interface (UI) design that blends in well in any environment. Users can simply enjoy the pre-loaded mainstream video streaming apps in the system or pair it with a preferred streaming TV box or TV stick to enjoy their favorite shows, and can switch seamlessly between video streaming apps and devices at the touch of a button. The laser TV has 2*HDMI, 1*Optical, 1*LAN, 1*Service, and 2 USB ports, allowing for extensive connectivity.
"With U2, a high-end viewing experience awaits viewers' exploration," continued Wang. "Our aim is for people to feel instantly immersed into a fantastic world of multimedia, 4K movies, 3D films, sports events and more."
Other smart features of the U2 include auto brightness adjustment and smart heat control. The laser projector comes with 3G RAM + 32G ROM. Customers will be entitled to a one-year complimentary warranty, which can be extended for a second year for $217 USD.
About JMGO
Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.
About DYNAUDIO
Dynaudio has been researching, designing, engineering and building legendary loudspeakers in Denmark since 1977. They bring incredible performance to homes, cars and professional recording studios all over the world.
