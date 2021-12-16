SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tomorrow, home cinema entertainment brand JMGO is launching a special holiday promotion on their JMGO O1 ultra-short throw smart LED projector and JMGO U2 4K tri-color laser TV projector. Between December 17-26th, US-based customers are eligible to receive 13-33% off MSRP by shopping on the JMGO website with manual coupon code entry, or on Amazon where a coupon is automatically applied at checkout. The following promotional pricing applies:
O1 (MSRP $1,099.99 USD)
- Amazon: $759.99 USD (31% off) Dec 17-24; $739.99 USD (33% off) Dec 25 & 26
- Website: $792 (28% off with promo code "O1GIFT") Dec 17-24; $737 (33% off with promo code "O1XMAS") Dec 25 & 26 with complimentary HDMI cable
U2 (MSRP $2,999.99 USD)
- Amazon: $2,249.99 (25% off) Dec 17-24; $2,449.99 (18% off) Dec 25 & 26
- Website: $2,399.99 (20% off with promo code "U2GIFT") Dec 17-24; $2,249.99 (25% off with promo code "U2XMAS") Dec 25 & 26 with complimentary JMGO Rechargeable Active 3D Shutter Glasses
Also in time for the holidays, new holiday themed artwork has been released within JMGO app Digital Art Gallery in the Companion Mode, including an audiovisual Christmas scene, a snowy window scene, and a crackling fireplace scene. O1 Series users can project on the wall to create a cozy atmosphere at home. To access, users simply need to update their app to the latest version.
And, to thank customers for their support this year, JMGO is running a festive photo sharing campaign on social media, inviting fans to submit their holiday decoration for a chance to win a pair of JMGO Rechargeable Active 3D Shutter Glasses ($99 USD value). To enter, participants are encouraged to showcase their holiday decorations incorporating a projector, not limited to JMGO products. They must submit a photograph or video of their decorations to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the O1 and U2 Facebook groups, tag #JMGOHome, and fill out this entry form before December 24 at 11:59pm PT. JMGO will draw 10 winners at random on December 26, 2021. Contest is open to customers globally and projectors of any brand are welcomed. One post equals one entry, and participants may enter multiple times to increase chances of winning.
"We're so grateful for the support we have received this year from backers and fans of JMGO after running our crowdfunding campaigns for O1 Series and U2," says Will Wang, Chief Product Officer of JMGO. "Now, as we approach the holidays, we want to give even more people the chance to experience cinematic experiences from the comfort of home at amazing prices, through special digital artwork, and fun giveaways to help customers get into the holiday spirit."
