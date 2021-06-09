TUCSON, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joanne Garland, a loving mother and determined survivor who has persevered through some of life's greatest challenges, has completed her new book "A Pink Mountain: Like Mother, Like Son": a personal memoir of her struggles with her son's autism diagnosis and the realization that she shared his condition.
Joanne writes, "I guess it's ironic that a person with such a deep capacity for understanding others, especially those who are the most misunderstood would be so misunderstood herself. But, as it appears to be, in my opinion, most, if not all people with some form of autism, are misunderstood by people who are, shall we say ignorant. And ignorance is not bliss. Ignorance can only be overcome by knowledge in conjunction with understanding."
Published by Page Publishing, Joanne Garland's inspirational tale dives deeply into her personal struggles with the stigma attached to autism.
When her son received his diagnosis, Garland, as a loving mother would, read and researched all she could to help her son live the best life he could, to understand what her role would be. In her studies, Garland came to a chilling realization, the signals and situations speaking to her, that she too, was on the spectrum. Interweaving poetry with her recounted memories, Garland relays a tale that she hopes will resonate with someone like her who felt alienated, lonely and fearful. "So it is natural to feel like something of an outcast. To feel like you are all alone. This is the reason why individual stories need to be told. If I can help just one person, then my effort at authorship will not go in vain."
