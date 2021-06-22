LEHI, Utah, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus has announced the second season of its popular YouTube series, Building Business, set to premiere on June 28, 2021. The series, which first aired in January 2021, is geared towards educating small business owners on practices that can help them scale and grow. It features a variety of experts who are interviewed by JobNimbus co-founder and CEO Ben Hodson.
"A lot of small business owners have contacted me to talk about what they've learned and applied from the show," Hodson said. "We also learned so much over the course of season one, we really had no choice but to do another season. We're really excited about what we have to share this time around."
Season one of Building Business featured topics ranging from marketing to hiring, and even included an episode on workplace communication. Experts from roofing businesses, marketing agencies, and JobNimbus itself participated in sharing expertise for their viewers.
Season two will include the following guests and topics:
- Dennis Steele, co-founder of Podium, speaking on customer experience
- Brock Blake, CEO of Lendio, speaking about when to get a business loan for growth
- Jared Olson, VP of People Experience at JobNimbus, speaking on how HR can become "people experience"
- And many more
New episodes will be released every Monday starting on June 28, 2021. Those wishing to view season one in its entirety can watch at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhFIpnghwSHksYk6AkIWsWzyimzI8bGzE or it is available as a podcast on Spotify and other major listening platforms.
To follow the JobNimbus YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/JobNimbusCRM.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
