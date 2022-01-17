TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joey Wargachuk, an Instructor with the Happy Soul Academy in Toronto, Ontario, and an Executive Member of the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine, is pleased to announce the launch of his Winter 2022 courses:
"I am now entering my seventh year of teaching. So far I have taught more than 40,000 students, both in person and online. It's very exciting that I get to help my students develop their innate spiritual talents through my Tarot, Reiki, and Crystal Healer courses," Wargachuk said.
Registration is now open for students interested in becoming proficient in Tarot Reading, Reiki, or becoming a Crystal Healer Practitioner. All courses will be taught live over Zoom.
The 12 Week Tarot Master Certification will begin Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST. Participants will learn about the Major and Minor Arcana of Tarot, as well as how to build their own brand as a practicing Tarot Reader. Students who complete the course will receive a Tarot Master Certificate.
To register for this course you can visit: https://happysoulacademy.thinkific.com/courses/12-week-tarot-master-certification-live-on-zoom-starts-wednesday-february-16th-830pm-est
In the 6 Week Reiki Level 1, Level 2 & Master Certification Course, which begins Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, Wargachuk will lead an intensive, interactive educational journey on the Usui tradition of Reiki with added Western interpretations.
Register here for the Reiki course: https://happysoulacademy.thinkific.com/courses/6-week-reiki-level-1-level-2-master-certification-live-on-zoom-starts-friday-february-18th-830pm-est
The third course, a 12 Week Crystal Healer Practitioner Certification beginning Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, is geared toward students who want to receive their Crystal Healer Practitioner Certificate. Topics covered will include direct and distance healing with crystals, and forgiveness & trauma release with crystals.
Register here: https://happysoulacademy.thinkific.com/courses/12-week-crystal-healer-practitioner-certification-live-on-zoom-starts-thursday-february-24th-830pm-est
The International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine (IPHM) was created to maintain standards and support holistic practitioners and natural wellbeing / beauty therapists. IPHM's main goal is to maintain recognized standards of qualification and practice in the industry. Joey Wargachuk is an accredited IPHM Training Provider, in addition to being a Digital Marketing specialist.
With Wargachuk's experience and comprehension, this accomplished practitioner is setting the tone for an expanding industry.
About Joey Wargachuk
As a child Joey Wargachuk was trained in the Mystic Arts by his Grandmother. He has since amassed more than 2 decades worth of teaching and advising experience with both corporate and private clients. He is hip and impish by nature; a keeper of esoteric wisdom and mystical secrets.
When not teaching Wargachuk is the Marketing & Events Manager for Happy Soul, a crystal retail store located at 961 Bloor St. West in Toronto.
