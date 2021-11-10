John Coltrane’s spiritual jazz masterpiece, "A Love Supreme," has been certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of 1 million albums in the U.S. L to R: EVP, Verve & Impulse! Records Jamie Krents; Coltrane estate attorney Michael Frisch; Ravi Coltrane; Michelle Coltrane; Verve’s VP of Jazz Development Ken Druker. Photo by Meredith Truax.