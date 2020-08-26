JOHN LENNON. GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES.

JOHN LENNON'S MOST VITAL AND BEST LOVED SOLO WORKS COMPLETELY REMIXED FROM SCRATCH FOR NEW COLLECTION THE ICONIC ARTIST IS CELEBRATED ON HIS 80th BIRTHDAY WITH A SUITE OF NEW RELEASES INCLUDING A DELUXE EDITION BOX SET FEATURING 36 TRACKS ACROSS 2 CDS AND A BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC WITH HIGH-DEFINITION 24-96 STEREO, IMMERSIVE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AND DOLBY ATMOS MIXES PLUS EXCLUSIVE 124-PAGE BOOK ALSO AVAILABLE IN VARIETY OF PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL FORMATS INCLUDING 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, 4LP AND STREAMING/DOWNLOAD DUE OCTOBER 9th VIA CAPITOL/UMe