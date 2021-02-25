NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ), a leading brokerage for risk management and insurance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory (SSCSA) to provide customized solutions for organizations in the esports and gaming industry. SSCSA is a sports consulting group and part of SeventySix Capital, a sports venture capital firm investing in sports betting, esports, and the extended sports technology space.
Esports is competitive, organized gaming at the professional level featuring teams, leagues and tournaments. The esports industry had revenues of $1.1Bn in 2019, up 26.7% year on year, according to Newzoo, gaming and esports market insights and analytics firm. The partnership between Johnson, Kendall & Johnson and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory will create education and provide consulting and customized insurance solutions to organizations in the esports industry.
"Over the past few years we have had a front row seat to the explosive growth of esports and gaming, and in 2021 we see the potential for it to further expand" said Dan Bravato, president at SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory. "We believe the industry is at a tipping point regarding the number of organizations in this space, and the size of them. As esports businesses multiply and evolve, they will require sophisticated business solutions and Johnson, Kendall & Johnson is the strategic insurance provider for this need."
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson partners with businesses to provide service-oriented, value-driven and affordable risk management and insurance solutions including property and casualty insurance, health insurance, retirement planning, deferred compensation, life insurance and disability insurance. With expertise and an established client base in professional sports and entertainment, Johnson, Kendall & Johnson is well-positioned to provide insights and customized solutions to organizations in the esports industry.
"Every sector presents a unique set of challenges and therefore insurance requirements," said Kevin Dougher, vice president and sports and entertainment practice leader at Johnson, Kendall & Johnson. "The risk management and insurance business is inherently creative, which is critical in an innovative industry like esports. Our partnership with SSCSA will infuse the creativity that esports organizations demand with targeted, customized business solutions."
ABOUT SEVENTYSIX CAPITAL SPORTS ADVISORY
SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a sports consulting group of experts focused on bringing the emerging innovations and technology to sports executives, leagues, organizations and athletes. The Sports Advisory works side by side with these change-makers across the evolving landscape of sports, including esports, sports betting, media and social responsibility.
ABOUT JOHNSON, KENDALL & JOHNSON
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ), located in Newtown, PA, is a partnership-minded consulting & brokerage firm with business-to-business practice areas for employer-provided retirement benefit plans, employee health & welfare programs, and commercial property & casualty risk management. Furthermore, JKJ also operates a private client group serving the needs of individuals & households.
Having operated continuously for over 60 years, JKJ is credited with having conceived & installed the first 401(k) program ever put in place in 1981 (at that time branded as "The Johnson Companies").
Securities and investment advisory services offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a Registered Broker Dealer and Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. JKJ is independently owned and operated.
