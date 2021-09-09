ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci & Peterson has Las Vegas on its radar, and we look forward to seeing you there. First up, we'll be attending The NGA Show where our Senior Vice President of Design Steven Duffy will be joining our friends Andrew Benzinger, Business Development Manager at AutoStore, and Mike Davidson, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Buehler's Fresh Foods for a panel discussion.
The trio will discuss eGrocery – Onramping to Automating Grocery Fulfillment.
Session Details
Independents have an array of options when it comes to automating eGrocery fulfillment. In addition to economic considerations, we'll explore technologies and options available to retailers. Learn implementation best practices, a checklist of options, and a strategy for getting started with automating grocery fulfillment.
The NGA Show runs from September 19-21, 2021 at the Paris Hotel & Casino and our panel discussion takes place Tuesday, September 21 from 1:15 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. in the Bally's Platinum Room.
To schedule a meeting with Steven Duffy, please go to:
https://calendly.com/steven-duffy
Next up is Groceryshop 2021, taking place September 19-22, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Joining Steve from C&P is Greg Simpson, our Chief Executive Officer, Bryon McCarthy, Principal, and Eric Harris, Sr. Project Manager.
We're pleased to help AutoStore develop an eGrocery automation model for their exhibit, representing the store of the future that's here today.
The model and virtual fly-through illustrates the functions of AutoStore fulfillment connected to an operating grocery store.
Learn more by visiting FutureShop.c-p.com and our GroceRE Imagined interactive.
Our team looks forward to seeing you and would love to meet and discuss how we can help transform your grocery experience. Have questions about how we can help? Have an idea you'd like to run by us or just like to say hello? We've made it easy.
Simply visit our calendly.com link below and we'll schedule your meeting:
https://calendly.com/c-p-events
Cuhaci & Peterson will also be tweeting live from both events so be sure to follow us at:
https://twitter.com/cuhaci_peterson
Follow the event hashtags on Twitter:
The NGA Show - #TheNGAShow
Groceryshop - #Groceryshop
See you in Las Vegas!
About Cuhaci & Peterson
Cuhaci & Peterson is a nationally recognized architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the firm has representatives throughout the U.S. and is licensed in 50 states. C&P's mission of transforming ideas into a value is enhanced by a staff of experts who collaborate with clients to translate visions into designs that elevate brands.
About The NGA Show
With more than 40 specialized educational workshops led by retailers for retailers and 400+ companies on our EXPO floor showcasing innovative and game-changing products and solutions, The NGA Show provides countless opportunities to learn from your peers and other industry thought leaders. Bring your whole team to The NGA Show and bring home ideas that will drive profitable growth for your company.
About Groceryshop
Groceryshop brings together leaders from the entire grocery ecosystem, including established and startup CPG brands, supermarkets, c-stores, drug stores, general merchandise stores, discount stores, ecommerce players, warehouse clubs, grocerants, and non-traditional grocery retailers. These organizations join tech companies, real estate operators, investors, media, and analysts for four days of incredible content, facilitated meetings, and fun.
Media Contact
Kraig Koelsch, Cuhaci & Peterson, 407-643-2365, kraig.koelsch@c-p.com
