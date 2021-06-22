AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TelcoDR, the public cloud transformation specialist today announced three nights of live CLOUD CITY UNPLUGGED performances, headlined by legendary artist Jon Bon Jovi, all within CLOUD CITY at MWC21 Barcelona.
CLOUD CITY UNPLUGGED will take place on the first three evenings of the show (Monday 28th - Wednesday 30th June), with two-time Latin Grammy winner and local artist, Rosaria Flores, and live visual DJ, AFISHAL also billed to perform. Headlining the three-night concert series with a performance on Tuesday 29th is Jon Bon Jovi, founder and frontman of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Bon Jovi. He has released 15 studio albums with his band as well as two solo albums, and in a major first for MWC, will be bringing his world-renowned music to CLOUD CITY.
Entry to CLOUD CITY UNPLUGGED is open to all registered attendees at MWC21 Barcelona and CLOUD CITY, and will be streamed live for virtual registered attendees. In order to unlock entry to these special events, attendees must play CLOUD CITY QUEST, a browser-based game. CLOUD CITY QUEST players are guided through a series of challenges which, once completed, will allow free access to CLOUD CITY UNPLUGGED. Those who achieve the highest scores will have the opportunity to attend a VIP meet-and-greet with the artist performing that evening.
CLOUD CITY QUEST players will also have the chance of winning $100,000 worth of prizes, which are to be announced and given away during MWC21.
The CLOUD CITY QUEST challenge begins with a visit to CLOUD CITY, TelcoDR's entirely public cloud-focused stand, which at 6,000m2, occupies the largest area at MWC21. CLOUD CITY will showcase cloud-native software innovators in telco, as well as new network OpenRAN pioneers, which will demonstrate the value of cloud transformation and the opportunities it will present for the industry.
"CLOUD CITY UNPLUGGED is the entertainment that everyone needs and will be a highlight of MWC21 this year, with the event providing the perfect opportunity to network with others across the global mobile ecosystem," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA. "There is a real appetite in the industry to connect people, industry and society, and TelcoDR's commitment to MWC Barcelona 2021 – underscored by the recent special event signings – is proof of that."
"I believe 2021 will be regarded as the year the public cloud came to telco," said Danielle Royston, CEO and founder, TelcoDR. "For this year's MWC, we set out to change the conversation and with CLOUD CITY we have done that. We created a community of vendors that are driving big change. We have major speakers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and DISH, and vendors like Mavenir and Totogi, that are changing the conversation in the industry."
"When it came time to select the entertainment, I naturally had to make sure we had the talent that matched the innovation that's coming to telco. Rock 'n roll is known for challenging the norms and given that's what CLOUD CITY is all about, there was no one better to help us do that than to have Jon Bon Jovi play in CLOUD CITY! So come to the stand, check out the great vendors, speakers, demonstrations and stay for the awesome evening shows. It's going to be an amazing way to experience MWC this year."
About TelcoDR
Founded and led by telecom's leading public cloud evangelist, Danielle Royston (DR), TelcoDR advises communication services providers on how to improve subscriber engagement by embracing the infrastructure and functionality delivered by hyperscalers. In addition to providing guidance and practical hands-on support, TelcoDR is catalyzing a radical shake-up of traditional telco by investing in technology powered by the public cloud. TelcoDR believes that for carriers to evolve and survive, they must deliver personalized experiences to subscribers, and this starts by embracing the public cloud.
