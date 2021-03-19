LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London IFF 2021 announced their nominees for `Best Actor in a Leading Role.` Next to Academy Award Winner Jon Voight in `Roe v. Wade` - three Newcomers enter the award race at London IFF 2021. Marlon Blue `Goitaca`, Andrew Dunbar `Fall Back Down` and Iti Pawar `Mount Umer.`

Marlon Blue who won the Jury Award at the Los Angeles Film Awards for his portrayal in Dark Waters can be seen opposite Thomas Brodie-Sangster in The Luka State's music video "Rain", Slowly Rolling Camera's "Dream a Life," Mark Schwahn's 'The Royals,' Joe Wright- directed perfume commercial with Keira Knigthley, `Episodes,` `Goitaca` and Rodrigo Rodrigues`s upcoming Feature Film `Where There Is Life There Is Hope.`

Andrew Dunbar who previously shined at the Whistler Film Festival for his performance in `Fall Back Down` can be seen in `Dragged Across Concrete,` Warner Bros Television Series `Arrow,` Netflix`s `Travellers,` Leprechaun, Fall Back Down and upcoming feature film `Love In Full Swing.`

Iti Pawar joins the award race at London IFF 2021 with his performance in `Mount Umer.`

