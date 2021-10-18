NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Huggett, a juvenile probation officer who loves to travel with his family, has completed his new book "It's a Jungle Up There": an endearing tale of a lonely little girl. "It's a Jungle Up There" was illustrated by the authors father, Rand Huggett. Rand Huggett is a retired high school art teacher currently residing in California.
This father and son duo bring to life in the most delightful way the tale of Caitie, a little girl who loves spending time with her cat and her imagination. She stares at the clouds and dreams of what it would be like to live among the fluffy fish and dolphins, she reads and embarks on endless adventures through literature. Despite her incredible creativity, Caitie is lonely and doesn't have many friends.
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Huggett's delightful tale follows Caitie on an adventure of a lifetime.
Deciding to take herself on a real journey guided by her imagination, Caitie climbs the tall sycamore tree in her yard. As she climbs, she learns lessons of life, acceptance, and friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "It's a Jungle Up There" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing