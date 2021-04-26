WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journalist, author, and CEO Roland S. Martin's Nu Vision Media is executive producing a groundbreaking new digital series on Facebook Watch, "Roland S. Martin Presents We Got Next: An Intergenerational Dialogue." Premiering today, Monday, April 26, the series is part of the Facebook Watch 'We the Culture' programming initiative aimed at amplifying the voices of Black content creators.
In "We Got Next," notable African American icons, activists, and thought leaders including Ambassador Andrew J. Young; educator/anthropologist Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole; rapper/activist Chuck D; minister/activist Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II; educator/journalist Charles E. Cobb, Jr.; and former U.S. Secy. Of Labor, the Honorable Alexis M. Herman, reverently labeled as "Elders," are paired with members of the "Next Gen" such as National Director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, Tiffany D. Loftin; Cofounder/Exec. Director at Black Voters Matter Fund, Cliff Albright; Activist, NBC/MSNBC News Analyst and Harvard Institute of Politics Fellow, Brittany Packnett Cunningham; activist/co-founder of the Dream Defenders, Phillip Agnew; artist/activist Kris Payne; and filmmaker/activist Bree Newsome, for wide-ranging discussions on Black history, life, social activism and culture.
Each of the six 15-minute episodes bring together the fire and vigor of the young, with the wisdom and knowledge of elders involved in social justice activism for a series of engaging and informative conversations with no set agenda. Viewers get a fly-on-the-wall perspective as the featured guests share notes, discuss tactics and examine lessons from the movements of the past to chart a path forward. Fans can join the conversation by viewing along with others, interacting within Facebook pages and even connecting directly with show creators and talent.
In the first episode of Roland Martin Presents We Got Next, the power of intergenerational listening and learning is on full display in a gripping conversation between 84-year-old educator and anthropologist, Dr. Cole, and 32-year-old labor and social justice organizer, Loftin. The episode trailer reveals Cole dropping pearls of wisdom on Loftin in her inimitable fashion. "The African proverb says, the young go fast…but the elders know the way." Loftin enthusiastically affirms this jewel with her response, "That is so freaking dope!"
Martin, who hosts the popular daily digital show, #RolandMartinUnfilitered, said when he was approached by Facebook to participate in their 'We the Culture' program, this was the only idea he wanted to deliver.
"I've always made it my mission to put divergent voices at the table of brotherhood and sisterhood to talk and share," said Martin. "I purposely didn't want to moderate these discussions. It was by design for the two subjects to share, dialogue and challenge one another so we can learn, grow and be inspired."
From the first frame to the last, We Got Next illuminates our nation's leading and rising Black voices. "Roland S. Martin Presents We Got Next: An Intergenerational Dialogue" is available now on Facebook Watch. Facebook Watch is the global video destination on Facebook, where content, community, and conversation come together. Facebook Watch is available for free on Facebook mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop and on Facebook's TV apps.
About Nu Vision Media, Inc.
Nu Vision Media, Inc. is a full-service media firm that produces and distributes Roland S. Martin's daily digital show, #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show in history focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective. NVM services also includes coordinating and producing live streaming events; manages its own speakers bureau; publishes books; and offers on-air and off-air media consulting.
The company is led by Roland S. Martin, an award-winning journalist who has worked for news outlets including CNN, TV One, the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Essence Magazine and a host of others. He has been named four times by Ebony Magazine as one of the 150 Most Influential African Americans in the United States and is a four-time NAACP Image Award winner.
