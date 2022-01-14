FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational TV brings attention to blood donorship on an upcoming episode of Journey with Dennis Quaid. The documentary segment will feature leading research and medical personnel to highlight the impact of blood donations. Journey is teaming up with content providers to cultivate unique material for the show.
January has long been recognized as Blood Donor Awareness Month as a means to bring attention to the necessity of getting out to donate blood during the cooler months. Giving blood is an essential, life-saving act.
Due to weather conditions and seasonal illnesses, the winter season is one of the most challenging times of the year for blood donor collections. Donating blood is vital, for the donations help individuals with life-threatening conditions live longer, healthier lives, as the act of donating blood helps support numerous necessary medical procedures. Blood transfusions are needed by millions of people every year. From wounded individuals to cancer patients, blood donations are always in demand.
Journey's program was created with the intent to educate viewing audiences nationwide. The show has covered a wide range of topics throughout its time and will continue to bring awareness to the events and modern advances that shape and impact society. The episode featuring details on blood donorship will be introduced and closed out by "The Day After Tomorrow" star Dennis Quaid.
Journey with Dennis Quaid is anchored by a Telly award-winning team of editors, producers, and videographers who specialize in educational content. The informational show is made for distribution to across the US.
