FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diabetes treatments and care are highlighted in the upcoming episode of the educational TV program Journey with Dennis Quaid. The series will feature interviews from leading medical experts to shed light on the disease that impacts numerous lives daily. Journey's development team will be working with vetted content providers for the episode, which related organizations in diabetes care provided.
About 34 million Americans have diabetes, and that number has been rapidly rising over the past several decades. Diabetes can often lead to kidney failure, blindness, stroke, heart attack, and lower limb amputation. However, diabetes risks and symptoms can be significantly reduced with preventative measures and attentive care in place. Prevention and slowing down the onset of the disease can entail maintaining a healthy diet and normal body weight, engaging in regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco use. For those with diabetes, to treat and prevent or delay the consequences of diabetes, one can seek regular clinical screenings and take proper medication in addition to maintaining a healthy diet and activity level.
Journey with Dennis Quaid is proud to utilize its platform to showcase the stories of people impacted by diabetes and the medical professionals at the forefront of diabetic treatment and research. With adequate care, it has been proven that the disease can be managed and that individuals can lead full and healthy lives. Dennis Quaid will host the segment on diabetic treatment.
Journey with host Dennis Quaid is created to educate viewing audiences. The show is the recipient of a multitude of accolades. A crew with members with decades of experience in educational television developed the show.
