FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Television program "Journey" with host Dennis Quaid ("A Dog's Purpose", "The Rookie") covers global human rights with forefront experts on some of the different issues affecting the world. Producers for the educational documentary series are securing content from leaders in the field and organizations that work within the sector for the upcoming episode.
Human rights advocates will always communicate that these rights are universal, and that every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and equality. The freedom of speech, health, privacy, life, security, and liberty are all discussed as fundamental rights every person be given regardless of race, religion, gender, or origin.
Societies that protect and promote human rights for all people are often considered by many to be more resilient and better equipped to weather unexpected crises. While governments bear the primary responsibility in promoting and respecting human rights, there are several ways individuals can promote human rights for themselves and in their communities.
Voting in elections, donating to good organizations, protesting inequalities, and supporting economic rights are some of the ways people can help. The program hopes to highlight some of these and other ways that communities can help cultivate positive environments for those living across the world and address clear violations that may occur.
Human rights are just one of the many topics "Journey" covers in its informational series. Each segment is carefully created with the purpose of education. The segment on human rights will share additional information and will be hosted by Dennis Quaid.
The "Journey" TV program with host Dennis Quaid is an educational short documentary series made with the intent of sharing unique and educational content with viewing audiences. The program is created by a Telly award-winning team of producers, editors, writers, and videographers who ensure each story is depicted accurately and artfully while preserving the educational element of every segment.
Media Contact
Creative Development, Journey with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7618, info@journeyptv.com
SOURCE Journey with host Dennis Quaid