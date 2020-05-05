MIDDLEBROOK, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, reports that its clients are increasing digital advertising budgets to secure fresh, engaged leads as face-to-face meetings are postponed, conferences are cancelled and direct sales campaigns are frozen.
JSA is working with a number of new and existing clients to quickly shift focus from traditional in-person methods of lead generation to a highly-targeted digital advertising strategy led by the agency's dedicated in-house digital marketing team.
"At the beginning of the global pandemic, we quickly shifted to an all-virtual digital marketing strategy with JSA's support," continues Andy McNeill, Founder & CEO of American Meetings, a worldwide live and virtual meeting services organization, servicing over 60 countries. "Our lead generation campaigns leverage both LinkedIn Ads and Google Ads with a variety of ad formats, including lead gen forms, videos, text ads and display ads. We have been very pleased with how JSA has applied their expertise to each of these campaigns to fine-tune our target keywords and messaging to maximize exposure to our target markets, resulting in a 123% increase in total visitor website traffic and 775% increase in leads over the past three months."
"When we wanted to promote attendance of our annual OCP Global Summit, we looked to JSA for their digital marketing expertise, specifically with LinkedIn Lead Gen Ads, to target a key C-Level audience," states Dirk Van Slyke, Director of Marketing, Communications & Events, for the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP). "Their efforts resulted in increased web traffic and 74 new leads within 20 days of the event."
"To beat through a crowded competitive environment, your call to action must be seen, read and re-emphasized through at least 6 different channels, before the intended buyer truly begins to recognize your brand power and takes the next step to engage with you," explains Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO of JSA. "Our content and PPC teams work hand-in-hand to develop client-specific digital ad campaigns, where we identify buyers, their pain points and their preferences, including their research sources such as blogs, online journals, social groups, virtual events, webinars, Amazon, etc. With this strategic research, we are able to ensure highly-targeted social and search advertisements and retargeting, so our clients' clear messaging and calls to action appear in the right places, at the right time, to support our clients' sales goals."
The JSA team is available to help develop and execute a multi-channel marketing plan, or strengthen an existing plan with digital advertising services. The agency can also assist companies with turnkey virtual event management services, which include live-streaming virtual keynotes/roundtables/presentations, webinars, virtual press conferences, podcast broadcasts, post-trade show outreach, direct one-on-one prospect meetings and more. For more information, visit www.jsa.net or reach out to sayhi@jsa.net.
About JSA
Celebrating 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Lead Generation/ABM Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the finest lead generation, media outreach and brand awareness services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.
