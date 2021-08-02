DENVER, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judaism Your Way returns to Denver Botanic Gardens for its magical all inclusive High Holiday services. This year, participants can experience the celebration with loved ones near and far with a new mixture of in-person and live-streaming events. Continuing to build upon a foundation centered on community, High Holidays services are no cost to attend and are open to everyone from all spiritual backgrounds or none. Registration is now available for both online and in-person programming.
Judaism Your Way will offer a full schedule of events and services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, featuring contemporary music, fresh English translations of traditional Hebrew prayers, and much more. The services will feature Rabbinic leadership from four denominations, including Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist, and Jewish Renewal. Services will be led by Judaism Your Way's entire Rabbinic team and will include inspiring poems and writings from additional non secular traditions.
Following expert recommendations and local safety guidelines, each in-person open tent service will have strict capacity limitations to ensure a safe environment for all participants. Once capacity is reached, guests will have the opportunity to view a professional live stream of the service from separate locations at Denver Botanic Gardens.
"High Holidays services are meaningful, transformative experiences for our community," said Rabbi Caryn Aviv, Rabbinic and Program Director for Judaism Your Way. "After having an entirely virtual High Holidays event in 2020, we've been inspired by the unwavering support and effort from our team and community this past year. We're excited to welcome guests back to our open tent at Denver Botanic Gardens and showcase our first hybrid High Holidays."
The services and programming for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur will run in conjunction with the holidays from September 6-7, 2021, and September 15-16, 2021. The schedule will include a mixture of in-person & livestream, in-person only, and livestream only experiences featuring, but not limited to the following:
- September 6 - Erev Rosh Hashanah (Live Stream Only)
- September 7 - Jewish Yoga (Live Stream Only)
- September 12 - Creativity and Awe: Exploring Yom Kippur Through Art (In Person Only)
- September 16 - Yom Kippur Service & Yizkor (In Person & Live Stream)
Judaism Your Way offers accessible and inclusive spiritual experiences. Their services invite people from all traditions and backgrounds to connect with the beauty and meaning Judaism can offer. For more information on High Holidays, including the full schedule, registration, downloadable sermons, and the Machzor, please visit:
https://www.judaismyourway.org/high-holidays-2021.
ABOUT JUDAISM YOUR WAY
Judaism Your Way is an open tent, embracing everyone who seeks a connection to Jewish life. Every day, Judaism Your Way shares transformative Jewish experiences and recognizes itself as part of something relevant, whole and sacred. There are many ways to be Jewish. Judaism Your Way respects and includes them all. For more information, please visit http://www.judaismyourway.org.
