MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Girl Who Wondered What's Out There?": a highly insightful short story unfolding the experience of the author's daughter, Alexis, during her twelve years of stay at an orphanage in China. "The Girl Who Wondered What's Out There?" is the creation of published author Judy Hyman, a compassionate woman who is blessed with a golden heart, a mother to six children, and a dedicated wife.
Hyman shares, "The Girl Who Wondered What's Out There is the story of my daughter, now named Alexis, and her time growing up in an orphanage in Changsha, Hunan, China. Her English is still developing, and slowly she has been able to share her memories. Even though she doesn't always have the words, her eyes let us know that she is always watching and wondering what's out there!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Hyman's new book is a compelling work filled with sympathy towards the kids who have been neglected and were left behind due to unforeseen events. The author aspires that with the publication of her daughter's story, a lot of people will become motivated to adopt or foster.
However, if one can't do the first two options, a donation to a chosen orphanage or simply a fervent prayer intended for kids is deeply appreciated.
