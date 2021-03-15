FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia Guimaraes, a May 2020 graduate of Florida State University and current Broward County local, is pleased to announce the launch of her personal website, juliacguimaraes.com. The site aims to act as an introduction to Guimaraes, featuring her curriculum vitae and highlighting her interests and background. The site also offers easy touchpoints to connect with the recent alumna.
Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in International Affairs and a minor in General Business, Guimaraes is now looking to pursue a master's in Museum and Curatorial Studies. This interest is informed by her personal experiences and heritage.
"My mother's family comes from an Amazonian indigenous community, while my father's is descended from Portuguese settlers. I've also lived in France for five years and have had opportunities to travel and experience a smorgasbord of customs and traditions," said Guimaraes. "Because of these experiences, I have always been interested in learning about new heritages, which in turn has incited my passion for preserving them. My hope with this site is to share my unique perspective into art and cultural heritage."
Julia Guimaraes currently volunteers at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, a historic estate in the center of Fort Lauderdale that strives to preserve local traditions and foster creative expression. The Broward County resident is also working to develop her understanding of curation and heritage advocacy as an intern at the nonprofit About Time.
"I firmly believe storytelling is at the heart of cultural education," said Guimaraes. "To me, the strongest form of persuasion is pathos, and I love that in this career, I can advocate for historically marginalized cultures through narrative and art. I want to work on exhibitions that capture history in its most raw, genuine, stimulating medium. I want to collaborate with curators and artists who strive to protect and appropriately represent critically important issues and perspectives."
Guimaraes adds: "I'm excited to launch my career in curation and heritage management. This website is the embodiment of that eagerness."
To learn more on Julia Guimaraes, visit https://juliacguimaraes.com/.
