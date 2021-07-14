BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Giant Ledge Production Company is thrilled to present the works of Dennis Chalkin at the show "RETURN TO BROOKLYN" from July 16 to July 20 at the Giant Ledge pop-up gallery at 17 Frost Street.
For 50 years, Dennis Chalkin has been capturing fortuitous collisions of New York City's unique riches of lights, shadows, angles and characters. Through his discerning lens, he has recorded countless stunning slices of time.
Chalkin's commercial work has been consumed broadly on the covers of Time Magazine and The New York Times Magazine, as well as through national branding campaigns, but his real jewel is his unique and poignant body of artwork: a gritty, seasoned point of view, and an often-humorous commentary on the coincidental, the strong-willed and the too-often invisible minor miracles that transpire daily throughout our city. For the first time, Chalkin returns, art in tow, to his native Brooklyn, to reveal to the public what it's been exposing to his camera for so long.
Chalkin studied drawing, painting, and photography at The Cooper Union under the tutelage of preeminent artists including Diane Arbus and Jay Maisel. Upon graduating in 1969, he worked as a freelance news photographer for the New York Times where his work appeared in the newspaper and Sunday magazine.
In the ensuing years, Chalkin's work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal and on the cover and pages of Business Week, Money Magazine, and Audience Magazine. His work featured prominently in successful advertising campaigns for household names like Saab, Volvo, Cadillac, IBM, Maxell, Sony, Bank of New York, and Hasbro, among others.
Chalkin will be bringing his artwork to Giant Ledge for a thought-provoking and engaging display of photography. A reception with the artist will be held on Saturday, July 17. Hours will be from 3PM to 5PM and from 7PM to 11PM.
For information on the artist visit DennisChalkin.com. For more information on this and other Giant Ledge pop-up shows, visit GiantLedge.com
About Giant Ledge Production Co.: With years of experience working with creatives, such as gallery artists, graphic designers, touring musicians, recording musicians, photographers and more, Giant Ledge Productions Co. connects artists and audiences with the goal of producing visceral and high-quality works for all to enjoy. Giant Ledges pop-up gallery is open at 17 Frost Street in Brooklyn for the entire month of July 2021.
