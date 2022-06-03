Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Stevie Kim's new "umbrella brand" in the wine world, presents a new set of illustrated maps covering all the wine regions of the world. Jumbo Shrimp Wine Study Maps is a set of 39 maps, currently in beta form, intended as a study tool for wine lovers all over the world.
Mamma Jumbo Shrimp was born during the 2020 lockdown, the brain child of Stevie Kim, founder of Italian Wine Podcast and Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The brand includes several editorial and digital projects focused on wine, turning complex themes into simple formats, making them accessible to everyone. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp encompasses Tik Tok and Instagram accounts, a YouTube channel with a video series entitled "On the Road Special Edition," and a series of books including Among the books, Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wine and Jumbo Shrimp Guide to International Grape Varieties in Italy. MJS is also closely connected to Italian Wine Podcast, the only daily wine podcast in the world.
The simple style with scientifically curated content, accompanied by entertaining stories and illustrations, carries over into the brand's latest editorial project: Jumbo Shrimp Wine Study Maps. The set of 39 maps depicting all the wine regions of the world was conceived and designed as a study tool for wine exams, such as WSET Level 3 and other international exams or training courses. The easy-to-read graphics, with in-depth written content, make the set ideal for wine lovers, wineries, wine bars and wine schools.
The entire graphic and editorial team of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp dedicated itself to the project for two years, inspired by the original drawings of talented illustrator Rosie Baker. Now the set is available at a special price in beta version: the material is still subject to modifications and improvements, thanks to the feedback of an international expert advisory board. The aim of the project is to create maps that are attractive, original, thorough, in-depth but easy to understand.
To encourage passion for wine and assist wine students, the Italian Wine Podcast will release a series of episodes dedicated to the narrated explanation of the Jumbo Shrimp Wine Study Maps. This free content will be available on demand on Italian Wine Podcast. The final version of the maps will then be published in a study book, full of additional specific educational content, which will be available in autumn 2022.
The Jumbo Shrimp Wine Study Maps set is available for purchase on the website http://www.mammajumboshrimp.com. In addition, it is also possible to continue shopping at the Instagram Shop of the @mammajumboshrimp channel. Follow the profile and like the latest news and stay updated on upcoming projects!
About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is an "umbrella brand" of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, CEO of Vinitaly International. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp's goal is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by leveraging emerging social media platforms and creating high-quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information and education in fun and inclusive formats.
