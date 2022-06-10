Just a few days ago, Microsoft released their new update for Minecraft: 1.19, excitingly referred to as "The Wild Update". The Wild Update has certainly added a lot to the (crafting) table, with new blocks and new traps, not to mention new additions to old biomes.
DONALD, Australia, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Living up to its name, The Wild Update has certainly brought plenty of new surprises for players, including wilder biomes like swamps and mangrove forests, a whole new map. These wilder biomes also contain a plethora of all new mobs – and, if players are very lucky, they might even spot the new 'hybrid' mobs roaming about.
So just what can players expect to see in a new Minecraft Wild world, apart from Ancient Cities and boats? Here at The Crafty Miners, we have a few choice highlights that we believe deserve particular attention.
First up: Frogs and Tadpoles
As someone very wise once said, "It's not easy being green". Over on our PAD at The Crafty Miners, we're JUMPING for joy at the introduction of Frog mobs. We love 'em!
Like any growing world, the new Minecraft frogs go through many changes in their life. These little guys start out as frogspawn, then enjoy being tadpoles for a while, until eventually growing into full blown Tan, Green (cold), or White (warm) Frogs, depending on their temperate climate. Best of all, they will light up your life in more ways than one, with the exciting addition of Froglights to your Minecraft world.
The Mangroves
There's nothing like a good swamp with towering trees, twisting roots, and muddy terrain to get our explorers' hearts pumping – and to get our boots dirty! With the introduction of Mud Blocks in the new Mangroves biome, players can finally make the Mud Brick house they have always dreamed of. It's just like a Dirt house, but damper! And to really spruce up the place, why not use the new Mangrove Trees? The trunks, leaves, and roots can all be crafted into the new Mangrove Wood Blocks – everything one WOOD need to build a fantastic swampland retreat!
Goat Horn
Jukeboxes aren't the only things in Minecraft to make music anymore. It's all about the tunes with us, so make way for the new Goat Horns!
Magical, magnificent, and marvellous music can now be HERD when one takes the horn from a Goat. Just ram the horn into any hard block close by, and you might get lucky enough to hear a tune! If you KID around, you might even find all eight sounds.
Allay
If it's a friend you're hoping to find, then look no further than the Allay – and get ready to find a whole lot more than just a friend! Just give this little blue bird an existing item from your inventory, and it will explore up to 32 blocks of the world around you to fetch a matching item.
Warden and the Deep Dark
For those who prefer foes, don't worry. This update has you covered too.
Fresh dangers emerge quite literally from the new biome known as the Deep Dark. Triggered by vibrations, the new Warden mobs are deadly, dangerous, and emit a chilling screech as they burst from the ground in the Overworld to prey on unsuspecting miners.
It is with no hesitation that The Crafty Miners are AWARDEN these the title of scariest Minecraft mob – well, apart from Herobrine, of course.
Conclusion
With so much to explore in the new Wild Update, it was certainly hard to choose our favourite additions. We, at The Crafty Miners, cannot wait to see just which new servers will evolve and become Top 10 hits that are worthy of playing in the next few months.
To celebrate Microsofts release, The Crafty Miners have launched our new Top 10 website to highlight the best of the best that Minecraft servers have to offer. So grab your pickaxe and boots, check which Minecraft Hosting Providers are ready to support this latest version of the game, and get exploring, miners!
