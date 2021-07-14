JUNE LAKE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The June Lake Jam Fest, an annual fundraising event for the June Lake Loop Performing Arts Association (JLLOOPPAA), has announced dates and the band lineup for what will be their seventh annual jam band music festival. The event, dubbed "Family Reunion Edition", will take place September 10th to the 12th and will feature top regional and national touring musical acts.
According to Janet Hunt, Coordinator of the festival, the theme "Family Reunion" speaks to the close and intimate relationships that mark the festival, as it emerges from COVID restrictions. Last year's event, the "Safe at Home Edition", was streamed online.
"The June Lake Jam Fest is so much more than a music festival," said Hunt. "Over seven years, very close bonds have been forged between the festival, the fans and the bands. Everyone looks forward to getting together in the mountains, beside the lake and share the joy that comes with music, love, and friendship, and renewing those special bonds. So after the difficult year that was 2020, naming this event the "Family Reunion" is apropos. We are a family."
Announced to perform are GrooveSession, Dead Winter Carpenters, Cubensis, Achilles Wheel, Full Moonalice, Jelly Bread, Shaky Feelin, The Storytellers, Scott Pemberton Band, Hunter & the Dirty Jacks, Tracorum, Alex Jordan Band, Hempstring Orchestra and Mountain Sky Trio. Preeminent poster artist Darrin Brenner designed the event poster, based on an iconic Norman Rockwell painting.
"The festival's musical offerings provide a breadth of talent and musical styles," said Hunt. "Besides jam bands, our guests will hear rock, funk, folk, bluegrass and more, all of groups composed of top tier musicians, all of them dedicated to producing creative, improvisational, and joy-filled sounds guaranteed to get the festival goers on their feet and dancing."
The Jam Fest is hosted by JLLOOPPAA, a nonprofit organization that provides cultural enrichment by supporting the creative and performing arts in Mono County. They host, sponsor and fund a range of educational, exhibitive and performing arts opportunities and events. They support emerging local talent and enrich the creative economy and enliven the artistic values of the community.
The festival provides opportunities for arts, crafts and food vendors, as well as camping, boating, hiking, fishing, biking, dining and more.
To purchase presale passes/tickets, please visit: JuneLakeJamFest2021.eventbrite.com
To learn more about the June Lake Jam Fest, please visit: http://www.junelakejamfest.org
To learn more about the June Lake Loop Performing Arts Association, please visit: https://www.junelakearts.org
Media Contact
Janet Hunt, June Lake Jam Fest, +1 (760) 920-3976, junelakejamfest@gmail.com
SOURCE June Lake Jam Fest