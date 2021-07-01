POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "June's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News"
"Adam Levine the Real Estate King"
Adam Levine is one of the most active celebrity home buyers with at least seven homes since 2012. In 2016, Adam had both his Beverly Hills mansion and a trendy New York SoHo loft up for sale. His most recent purchase was $22.7 million for a century home with 12,000 square feet, nine bedrooms, tennis court and a pool in Montecito.
"Jack Lemmon's Malibu Beach House For Sale"
In 1971, Jack Lemmon purchased a Malibu Beach house for his family in the Broad Beach celebrity-favored section of Malibu Beach. The family enjoyed it for decades, creating many happy memories. It is now for sale for the first time, priced at $13.45 million.
"John & Chrissy Have Too Many Beverly Hills Homes"
After settling in their new Beverly Hills home last summer, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have not yet sold their other Beverly Hills home - the one they bought from Rihanna in 2016. It is a contemporary-style home where they lived when their two children were born, the home often seen on Chrissy's social media posts. With one too many homes and one of Hollywood's busiest schedules, the superstar couple has reduced the price from $23.95 million to $17.7 million.
"Bradley Cooper Buys In Pacific Palisades"
The Star Is Born and Hangover star, Bradley Cooper, has purchased his second home in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, laying out $4.8 million for a 4,400-square-foot home with four bedrooms and lush landscaping, including oak and fruit trees and a koi pond.
"Wayne Gretzky Scores Again – Sells Same Home Twice"
Wayne Gretzky recently sold his Thousand Oaks home for the second time. Wayne and his wife, Janet, sold the home to former baseball-star-turned-financial-advisor Lenny Dykstra in 2007, who trashed it after filing bankruptcy. The Gretzkys repurchased it in 2018 for $13.5 million and just sold the home again for $17.6 million.
"Wonder Woman Florida Bound"
Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman on ABC and CBS from 1975 to 1979, recently purchased a $15 million condo at the Four Seasons in Surfside, Florida.
"Mike Pence Back Home In Indiana"
Moving from Washington D.C. back to their home state of Indiana, former Vice President Michael Pence and wife, Karen, just purchased a 10,349-square-foot home in Carmel, Indiana – just north of Indianapolis. The Pences paid $1.93 million, a bit over the asking price of $1.8 million, for the seven-bedroom home. Features include a pool, indoor basketball court and a media room.
"Adele Grabs Next-Door-Neighbor Nicole Richie's Home"
Adele has purchased Nicole Richie's Beverly Hills home for $10 million. Nicole's home is located next door to Adele's current house. Adele will now own her 6,600-square-foot home, Nicole's 5,515-square-foot home, and a 6,000-square-foot home across the street where her ex-husband lives.
"Sugar Ray Leonard's Gold Medal Mansion"
Olympic Gold Medal boxing champion for the United States in 1976, named 'Boxer of the Decade' in the 1980s and the first professional boxer to win more than $100 million in purses, Sugar Ray Leonard is asking $46.5 million for his Pacific Palisades home. It was previously on the market in 2019 at $52 million.
"Gloria Gaynor's New Jersey Disco Home"
The New Jersey mansion of 1970's disco-queen Gloria Gaynor is for sale. Gloria, who was one of the most popular singers during the disco years with songs such as "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodby," did much of the interior design of the 8,000-square-foot home. Lisa Poggi of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.
For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Media Contact
Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-283-9214, terry@toptenrealestatedeals.com
SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com