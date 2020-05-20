JUPITER, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Medical Center, the #1 ranked hospital for safety, quality and patient satisfaction in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast region, today announced the launch of a revamped telehealth experience available to residents across the state of Florida. The new 'Care Anywhere' makes virtual visits easier to schedule and connecting with a provider more streamlined than ever before. The regional medical center's 'No Forms, No Wait,' telehealth service radically simplifies how consumers can access health care on demand from the comfort of their home, office or anywhere they are.
With the new 'No Forms, No Wait' telehealth service, patients can conveniently and quickly schedule a virtual provider consult by simply calling Jupiter Medical Center's telehealth hotline at (561) 263-7080 or by visiting www.jupitermed.com/telehealth from their mobile phone or desktop computer. Patients can access 'Care Anywhere' throughout the state of Florida to evaluate symptoms, conduct a screening and treat a wide variety of medical ailments.
"We are pleased to announce the launch of the new, streamlined 'Care Anywhere' telehealth experience. By putting the patient first, we have made it easier than ever before to initiate a virtual consultation without the forms and without the wait," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "With these enhancements, we are well positioned to meet the demands of consumers as they seek to access health care virtually wherever they are."
Because the new telehealth platform uses a dedicated hotline to schedule a virtual consultation and is web-based instead of app-based, Jupiter Medical Center has simplified the patient experience by eliminating the need for visiting and searching app stores, downloading software to devices, updating new versions of the app and remembering passwords to log in.
The new, enhanced 'Care Anywhere' also eliminates the dreaded process of filling out paper forms while sitting in a waiting room with other patients or waiting in their car outside of a physician's office to comply with social distancing practices. It also removes the need to complete online forms required by many other telehealth providers. Now, patients simply call Jupiter Medical Center's telehealth hotline at (561) 263-7080, talk to a live representative, provide the reason for their appointment, and their contact and insurance information. At the time of their virtual consultation, they receive a text message to their mobile device with a link to initiate their 15 to 20-minute web-based telehealth experience.
The new platform is also fully integrated with Jupiter Medical Center Urgent Care medical records, enabling providers with instant access to a patient's medical history, medications and previous treatments, ensuring a seamless experience for consumers.
Jupiter Medical Center accepts a wide variety of insurance plans for reimbursement, so that patients are not out-of-pocket for their consultations. For patients without insurance coverage, 'Care Anywhere' is available at the rate of $49 for a 15 to 20-minute consultation.
"By using Jupiter Medical Center's telehealth service, patients with non-life-threatening medical ailments can avoid having to visit an urgent care location or the Emergency Department and can instead receive expert medical care via a video consultation from home," said Dr. Harry Romero, medical director for Jupiter Medical Center Urgent Care.
During the virtual visit, a Care Anywhere health care provider can:
- Diagnose common conditions such as flu, cold, cough, sore throat, sinus infections, gastrointestinal issues and skin conditions.
- Order new prescriptions or refill prescriptions.
- Provide advice on whether a patient should be seen in person or can safely remain at home. If a patient needs additional medical treatment, providers can refer a patient to a COVID-19 testing location or a Jupiter Medical Center specialist.
Should the patient require escalation for their condition, Jupiter Medical Center providers can refer the patient for an in-person Urgent Care visit or transfer the patient to Jupiter Medical Center should more comprehensive treatment be necessary.
'Care Anywhere' virtual visits are currently available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
