ATLANTA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading brand in slow cookers, Crockpot continues to innovate the slow-cooking experience to fit and feed your lifestyle with the introduction of the Alexa-compatible Crockpot® Programmable Slow Cooker. With voice-controlled cooking, you now get the convenience of controlling your slow cooker from anywhere, so you can spend less time in front of your slow cooker fretting about your meal, and more time making moments that matter.
"Set it and forget it has always been a benefit of slow cooking, and we want to continue to find ways for consumers to worry less about dinner time," said Tim Anderson, Director of Brand Development, Crockpot. "By adding Amazon's technology to our slow cooker, you can now use your voice or the Alexa app to easily start, stop, program, or check the status of your meal from anywhere. It doesn't get more convenient than that."
The innovation is $119.99 and available at Amazon.com:
Just Ask Alexa:
- Use your voice to easily start or stop the slow cooker, program cook-times, heat settings, and check the status of your meal from anywhere! This programmable slow cooker works with Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon Echo or Echo Show, or through the free Amazon Alexa app on your phone or tablet.
Program & Monitor Remotely
- With voice-controlled cooking, spend less time in front of your slow cooker, and less time worrying about your meal. Program and adjust cook-times from 30 minutes to 20 hours using your Alexa-enabled device or app. Running late? Adjust cook settings on the go! Wondering what the status of your meal is? Simply ask, "Alexa, when will my Crockpot be done?"
Temperature Control & Simple Setup
- Use your Alexa-enabled device or app to easily control the heat setting from anywhere, whether you're in the next room, or stuck at work. Select High, Low, or Warm temperature settings using just your voice, for hands-free cooking convenience. Need to make sure you set your slow cooker to the right heat setting? Check on it using the Alexa app, for peace of mind, no matter where you are.
- The new Alexa-compatible Crockpot® Programmable Slow Cooker also comes with Amazon's Frustration-Free Setup experience. This feature can help you connect and setup your device in fewer steps so you can start cooking right away.
About the Crockpot® Brand
As the category originator, the Crockpot® slow cooker first debuted more than four decades ago as a simple bean cooker. The brand firmly believes that nothing brings good times and good friends together like delicious food and continues to deliver on its beliefs by creating new innovations that address the needs of households today. For more information and where to purchase, please visit Crock-Pot.com.
