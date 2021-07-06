PHOENIX, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona Ava started her singing passion at just eight years old and at the age of nine, she won her first singing competition with Great American Talent Search in Peoria, AZ. Now just 18 years old, she has been spent her time donating her talent to church and local charities like The United Way, Kiwanis, as well as giving knock out performances of the Star Spangled Banner at numerous local sporting events, including the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With a family who taught her to focus on the positive side of life, Ava used the Covid quarantine to keep her budding career moving and decided to learn how to write her own music. Collaborating over Zoom with Nashville songwriter/producer, Kipp Williams, of Dr. Luke's Prescription Songs, Ava has now released the third song she has written, Time Machine, to all major music streaming platforms. "I was really inspired to write music that would make people smile and remember a happier time. Everyone loves the 80's, I feel like it's made a big comeback." With lyrics like "the only life you're livin' in, is the one you make", Ava hopes the fun, upbeat tune of "Time Machine" will take listeners on a journey back to a brighter time of life.
With the millennial styling of artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Lauren Alaina and the vocal prowess of Carrie Underwood, Ava is on track to be the next big pop country artist. She recently graduated from high school and is headed to the prestigious Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee this fall to continue her music pursuits.
You can listen to Time Machine and all Ava's releases here on Spotify or Apple Music. Or check out her website at AvaTerryMusic.com
Follow Ava on Instagram @avaaterryy
Media Contact
Angela Terry, Ava Terry Productions, +1 6024324288, angela@avaterrymusic.com
SOURCE Ava Terry Productions