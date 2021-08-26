NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK in the Education Services industry is poised to grow by $ 4.50 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the K-12 online tutoring market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 10.77%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector and the need for a cost-effective teaching model will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
K-12 Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Structured Tutoring
- On-demand Tutoring
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45928
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market size
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market trends
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market industry analysis
The k-12 online tutoring market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing preference towards STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in open-source learning content will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 online tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
E-textbook Rental Market Report - The projected valuation of the e-textbook rental market by 2025 is USD 402.10 million. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.21%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Education Apps Market Report -The education apps market has the potential to grow by USD 70.55 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%.Download a free sample report now!
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 - 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Course
- Market segments
- Comparison by Course
- Assessments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subjects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Course
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- Chegg Inc.
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- Club Z! Inc.
- iTutorGroup
- Pearson Plc
- Stride Inc.
- TAL Education Group
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-online-tutoring-market-in-uk-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-10-77-during-2021-2025--17000-technavio-report-301362866.html
SOURCE Technavio