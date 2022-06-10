Compelling New Series Spotlights the Heart Behind the Artist
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its mission to offer audiences a variety of compelling new ways to connect with today's top Christian artists, K-LOVE On Demand—the powerhouse radio network's free video streaming service—presents the highly anticipated new series "Empty Stage with Andrew Greer." The debut episode, featuring an exclusive glimpse into the life of singer/songwriter and #1 hitmaker Tasha Layton, is now available.
Layton, whose hope-filled hits "Into the Sea (It's Gonna Be OK)" and "Look What You've Done" have made her one of the fastest rising stars in Christian music this decade, sat down with Greer to discuss a range of topics, including the restoration of her faith following a season of doubt; her years on the road with pop superstar Katy Perry; and the art of joyfully juggling her work/life balance. In addition to the deeply personal conversation, Layton shared a stirring acoustic performance of her anthemic new single "How Far," the title-cut from her recently released BEC Recordings debut.
"'Empty Stage' is an exciting leap forward for K-LOVE On Demand," says Steve Gilreath, supervising producer, K-LOVE On Demand. "Our vision to explore the hearts of artists behind the scenes has been captured by Andrew Greer, a rare breed of interviewer. His time with Tasha revealed new facets of her captivating life story while putting his hosting talents on full display."
"As a kid growing up in Texas, attending as many concerts as I could, I was ever-fascinated by the behind-the-music motivations of the artists performing onstage—their stories and what made them tick," shares Greer, who serves as host, director and co-producer of "Empty Stage." "When the crowds are gone, the applause has died down, the lights have faded, and all that remains in that space is a person and their Creator, who is that artist then. Hopefully the conversation that transpires between us on that empty stage can be the beginning of a new inspiration and some new conversations for viewers in their own circumference of community."
Up next, "Empty Stage with Andrew Greer" is set to spotlight the iconic CeCe Winans, one of the best-selling and most awarded female Gospel artists of all time. Winans' episode will be available July 7 via K-LOVE On Demand.
"Allowing viewers to stream compelling television like 'Empty Stage' for free, enjoying the probing questions of faith and life and the detailed answers the format provides—all completely uninterrupted by ads or pop-ups—is the ultimate goal of K-LOVE On Demand," Gilreath adds.
Executive produced by Bill Reeves, David Pierce and Jim Houser, "Empty Stage with Andrew Greer" is produced by April Dace and co-produced by Chris Cameron, Andrew Greer and Jessica Grow. The series is directed by Greer, with Steve Gilreath serving as supervising producer for K-LOVE On Demand.
About K-LOVE On Demand
Launched in 2020, K-LOVE On Demand is designed to reach an audience beyond radio, offering more ways to connect with K-LOVE artists. A free video streaming service, K-LOVE On Demand offers a wealth of compelling musical performances, devotionals, art, lifestyle, and other original programs. The intent of each video is to encourage, entertain, and move viewers closer to Jesus.
About Educational Media Foundation
Educational Media Foundation (EMF) began as a single, nonprofit radio station in 1982 and is now the parent company to K-LOVE and Air1—the nation's largest Christian music radio networks. Broadcasting on more than 1,000 signals across all 50 states to 18 million listeners weekly, EMF is also among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies, currently streaming in 189 countries. In recent years, EMF has expanded to include WTA Media (faith-based films and publishing), AccessMore (podcast network), K-LOVE On Demand (video streaming) and more. The ministry continues to grow with the mission of creating compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. Now entering its 40th year, EMF employs nearly 500 team members and is transitioning its headquarters from Northern California to the Nashville area, the heart of the Christian media industry.
View the "Empty Stage with Andrew Greer" trailer here.
