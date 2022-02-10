IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's premier indoor go kart racing operator, is thrilled to announce today that it has opened its eighth Southern California location - K1 Speed Thousand Oaks!
This new location further expands K1 Speed's presence in Southern California, which can now be found in five different counties within the region: Ventura (Thousand Oaks), Los Angeles (Torrance and Burbank), Orange (Anaheim and Irvine), San Bernardino (Ontario), and San Diego (Carlsbad and San Diego).
K1 Speed Thousand Oaks is the ultimate family entertainment destination. Guests can enjoy thrilling indoor go kart racing, games for all ages, delicious food and refreshing drinks, and a private event room for any occasion.
Adults and teens will love driving the all-electric Adult Karts, which can reach speeds of up to 45 mph - the fastest in the entertainment industry. And kids 4' (48") or taller can get behind the wheel of electric Junior Karts which can reach an impressive speed of around 20 mph.
But the fun doesn't stop when you've finished racing on the professionally designed circuit. The thrills continue off-track in the arcade area, where guests can play over 30 popular video games from the past and present, plus pool tables, air hockey, basketball hoops and prize machines.
In addition to entertainment, guests can enjoy the Paddock Lounge, a sophisticated onsite café that serves classic food favorites such as hamburgers, pizza, nachos, and wings in addition to a wide assortment of non-alcoholic beverages. In the near future, this location plans to serve beer & wine for adults 21 years of age and older to enjoy after racing.
A private event room for birthdays, corporate events, bachelor parties, and other group events is also available. For private events, the entire venue may be rented by the hour, half-day, or full day.
"One of K1 Speed's goals is to make racing a more accessible and affordable activity for the masses," says CEO and Founder David Danglard. "That's why we're incredibly delighted to extend our footprint in Southern California with our new Thousand Oaks location. Wherever you're located down here, you now have a K1 Speed not far away."
K1 Speed Thousand Oaks is now open seven days a week at 770 Lawrence Drive. Reservations are not required to race, simply Arrive & Drive! More information can be found at http://www.k1speed.com/thousand-oaks-location.html.
ABOUT K1 SPEED
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. Each location features a unique track layout, cutting-edge electric go karts, the safest track barrier system, an onsite Paddock Lounge café, sophisticated decor, and authentic motorsport memorabilia. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.
