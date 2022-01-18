IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest and most premier indoor go kart racing operator, is excited to announce its expansion into the state of Virginia with the upcoming opening of K1 Speed Richmond!
Projected to open in March 2022, the 50,000 sq. ft. entertainment center will be conveniently located less than 20 minutes from downtown Richmond in the Bon Air suburb.
K1 Speed Richmond promises to become one of the most popular family destinations in Virginia thanks to its exhilarating indoor kart racing experience, thrilling games, delicious food and beverages, and private space for events.
For nearly 20 years, K1 Speed has been famous for its indoor all-electric go kart racing experience. Their state-of-the-art go karts produce zero emissions and are the fastest in the family entertainment space. The adult karts for teens and adults can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, while the junior karts for children can approach 20 miles per hour.
These karts will race on a professionally designed indoor track. This means visitors can race nearly all days out of the year, no matter what the weather conditions are like outside. Timing and scoring will rank drivers positions down to one-thousandth (.001) of a second for friendly competitions between family, friends and coworkers.
In addition to the kart racing experience, visitors to K1 Speed Richmond can enjoy excitement in the gaming area of the venue, which will include rows of video arcade games, pool tables, air hockey, basketball hoops and more.
Those who get hungry from racing and playing games can stop by the onsite Paddock Lounge eatery to recharge. The Paddock Lounge will serve popular food favorites such as hamburgers, pizzas, wings, pretzel bites and more. The Paddock Lounge also plans to serve beer & wine for any adults 21 years and older who have finished racing for the day.
And the private event space within K1 Speed can accommodate a whole host of occasions, from birthday parties for all ages to bachelor/bachelorette parties and corporate events/company parties. For larger, exclusive events, the entire facility will be available for rent.
"We can't wait to bring our brand of entertainment to the people of Virginia," says David Danglard, CEO and Founder. "We're excited to reside in one of the country's oldest cities, while creating local jobs and giving families in the area a new fun thing to do."
For more information and to sign up for updates, visit http://www.k1speed.com/richmond-location.html
ABOUT K1 SPEED
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. Each location features a unique track layout, cutting-edge electric go karts, the safest track barrier system, an onsite Paddock Lounge café, sophisticated decor, and authentic motorsport memorabilia. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.
