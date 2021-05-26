SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kadabra, a future-focused leadership and change consulting firm whose tagline is "Expand What's Possible," added a design and visual element to its leadership team to stimulate creative thinking through visualization.
Heather Leavitt Martinez is a visual practitioner who has worked internationally with Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, NGOs, government agencies, small businesses, and individual professionals. She brings with her 30 years of design experience and over ten years of experience working in leadership development and systems change, specifically using visuals.
After leaving Washington, D.C. in 2017, Heather was a founding member of the Visioneering team, which later sold to Parsons. She developed a platform for visual practitioners to learn practical lettering skills to improve their practice and expanded her coaching practice. "Lettering Journey: Fast. Functional. Fun!" is her two-time award-winning book showcasing lettering styles she developed during a gap year while traveling across North America.
Heather became a Certified Visual SHIFT-IT® Coach and was granted a Career Advancement award by Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment for the Arts for coaching emerging and established artists with her values-based coaching program, Art Career Theorem.
"Heather is a visionary who leads the way to a new kind of business communication and thinking. Her ability to visualize an abstract concept provides a way not only to understand but to see new connections and new ideas," says Bruce Spining, Manager, Business Development Communications at Korn/Ferry International. Together they created many visuals, including The Talent Turn.
Heather's skillset reaches beyond that of a graphic recorder or facilitator. She is a certified Appreciative Inquiry facilitator and certified virtual facilitator focusing on human-centered design, approach design, and long-term, large-scale strategic planning. She pulls from her training at The Grove, together with her intellectual property, to produce custom visual systems for navigating change. Heather's vision is to infuse visuals and design approaches by supporting the practices, clients, and Ethos at Kadabra.
Visualization support, including graphic facilitation and recording, is a new service offering available to new and existing clients at Kadabra. Adding visuals to meetings increases engagement, retention, and accessibility. Visual artifacts can both represent the value of the process that happens for those "in the room" and can be designed to serve as a navigation tool for change. Heather is currently co-facilitating teams as part of the Return to Work program and will be helping clients at all levels of their organizations.
About Kadabra:
Kadabra, formerly known as SJ Leadership Coach, LLC, is a future-focused leadership, teamwork and change consulting firm grounded in experiential insight. Our aim? To expand what's possible for you, your team and your organization to imagine today and manifest in the future. For more information, go to https://www.wearekadabra.com.
