COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its October 2020 opening, Kahvi Coffee House + Café has brewed a unique blend of coffee, Scandinavian mindfulness and Fika at 3830 Talmadge Road in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
"Kahvi is Finnish for coffee," said Co-owner and Manager April Becker. "It's easy to be mindful while drinking a smooth cup of coffee!"
To celebrate its first year in business, the independent coffee shop launched a new mobile app.
"Get ready to fall in love with Kahvi all over again when you download our brand new mobile app," April Becker said. "Earn free drinks and merchandise, get exclusive offers, and scratch that Fika itch!" ⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Becker, former owner of Hope Tree Family Therapy, started the venture with several partners from the Eau Claire business community. Cody and Molly Filipczak own C&M Real Estate. April's mother-in-law Chris Becker is C&M's managing broker. And Scott Knepper owns Trillium Commercial Realty.
Inspired by Wisconsin's Scandinavian heritage, the group designed their shop to build a sense of community and act as a gathering place.
"We wanted to combine urban chill atmosphere, terrific coffee and Scandinavian roots," said Cody Filipczak.
"Our mission is to satisfy our neighbor's need for coffee and community by providing high quality, direct trade coffee that we all can feel good about."
Although Filipczak had the initial vision, he didn't have the time to run day-to-day operations.
"Cody approached me and thought it would be a good fit to work together," April Becker said.
After reviewing information from award-winning Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, she gained confidence to move forward as manager.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Crimson Cup has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states achieve their dream of opening a coffee shop.
The program is based on the book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee by Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"As an entrepreneur myself, I thrive on helping other entrepreneurs open profitable coffee shops," Ubert said.
"Kahvi Coffee House + Café is a delightful example of how independent shops can be as unique as their owners and the communities they serve. We're thrilled to help them reach their first anniversary!"
7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new business owners through every step of opening a profitable coffee house, from writing a successful coffee shop business plan and choosing a location to training staff and creating a marketing plan.
As part of the program, a 7-Steps trainer with extensive experience conducts on-site training in the week leading up to opening day.
"If we didn't have Crimson Cup, I don't think we could have made the leap to do this," April Becker said. "Following the 7 Steps streamlined and simplified everything.
"To put it simply, Kahvi Coffee House + Cafe wouldn't be in business today had it not been for our partnership with Crimson Cup.
"They have kept their original promises by walking with us from the starting vision all the way through our first year. We can't imagine partnering with anyone else."
Roasted by Crimson Cup, the coffee has earned rave reviews from local customers. "People love that there's no bitter, burned flavor," said Chris Becker.
One of the shop's most popular drinks is the Fika mocha. This caramel-infused white chocolate mocha can be ordered hot, blended or over ice.
Often translated as "a coffee and cake break," Fika is a concept and state of mind embedded in Swedish culture.
"Many Swedish companies schedule time every afternoon for staff to come together over coffee and pastries," April Becker said. "We are excited to bring people in Eau Claire together in this way."
Adjacent to several walking paths, Kahvi Coffee offers a dog-friendly patio and snacks for pups. Designed by C&M real estate, the urban cool interior features airy spaces and ample seating.
The shop caters to coffee lovers on the go with mobile ordering, a pick-up counter and a drive-thru.
The shop also carries a unique collection of pillows, wall hangings, small bags and other thoughtful gifts.
Cody Filipczak says this is only the beginning for Kahvi. "We have really big goals and high expectations and hope to open many, many more stores!"
Follow the shop's Facebook page for the latest news and updates.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farme r® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea