MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of mobile IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions for nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments and IoT solution providers, today announced a set of enhancements to DirectAccess™, a secure private pathway for managing mission-critical applications and IoT devices at scale. DirectAccess enables Kajeet's enterprise customers to deploy private mobile networks to securely communicate with applications and IoT devices without using public IP addresses.
"By 2025, industry analysts project more than 150,000 IoT devices will newly connect to the internet every 60 seconds. This mind-boggling proliferation of devices, combined with increased instances of network breaches, has created a critical need for companies to have as much security as possible for their remote devices," said Michael Cooley, general manager of enterprise at Kajeet. "DirectAccess ensures our customers can access and interact with their remote devices without the security risks associated with the public internet. We're excited to add enhanced connection visualizations and give DirectAccess users even greater control over their active connections while ensuring continuous connectivity and security."
Upgrades to DirectAccess, which launched in July 2021, include enhanced visualizations of primary and standby site-to-site connections, with clear visibility of IPsec and BGP statuses. It also includes visualizations of all active VPN client connections, allowing corrective actions to be taken immediately through Client Session Management. If a problem on a connected client is identified, Sentinel Master Administrators can immediately disconnect any VPN client user from the network at any time, from anywhere. The enhanced capabilities also include viewing a 30-day detailed history of user activity, which provides the organizations insight about how their staff are utilizing DirectAccess including how often, for how long and by whom.
With the newly added quick connection validation tool, users can quickly validate their secure connection with DirectAccess up and running. Whether behind a site-to-site environment or leveraging a VPN client connection, users can direct their browsers to a static URL, where they can test the health of their connection and security status and take immediate action if needed.
To learn more about DirectAccess, visit https://www.kajeet.net/products/directaccess/.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet