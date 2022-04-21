Three additional products selected as finalists; Kajeet named as finalist in EdTech Trendsetter and Leadership Award categories
MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable and managed IoT solutions to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, and state and local governments, today announced Kajeet SmartSpot was named 2022's EdTech Cool Tool Award for Best Mobile Device Solution. Three other Kajeet education technology products – HomeWireless™, Private 5G™ and SmartBus™ 5G - were also named finalists in the 2022 EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest. Kajeet was also selected as a finalist in the EdTech Trendsetter Awards and Kajeet Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Michael Flood was named a finalist in the EdTech Leadership Awards category.
"We are honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest for our innovative products and what we do to support schools and school districts while enriching the lives of students across the nation," said Flood. "The past two-plus years have highlighted the increasing need for equitable connectivity both in schools and at home. As the world moves into a new era of education, Kajeet's technology will continue to play a vital role in keeping students connected while closing the homework gap."
In its 12th year, The EdTech Awards annually shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.
Kajeet Education Broadband™ solutions keep students connected to learning – wherever they are. Kajeet SmartSpot is a Wi-Fi hotspot specifically designed to support students in remote learning environments. In conjunction with Kajeet's Sentinel® platform, administrators can use customized filtering to restrict access to non-educational sites and content, keeping students safe and on-task. Sentinel also allows program administrators access to real-time data insights for more informed decision making. Kajeet HomeWireless, launched in 2021, enables school districts to deliver fast, secure and CIPA-compliant access to internet-based learning resources for multi-student households. Kajeet Private 5G is a next-generation, cloud-based private 5G and LTE platform designed to simplify private wireless with an end-to-end turnkey managed service that allows schools to operate their own private wireless network. Kajeet SmartBus 5G enables students to research, study, collaborate, and complete homework during commutes to and from school and other extracurricular events.
"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It's pushed forward by the human spirit. It's the light that even through the darkest times always shines through."
To learn more about the EdTech Awards, visit https://edtechdigest.com/
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet