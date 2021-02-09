KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalamazoo Valley Museum to Host March 6 Virtual Fretboard Festival

For 16 years, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has hosted a fretboard festival, celebrating Kalamazoo's unique music history with live performances, demonstrations and workshops. The 2021 Fretboard Festival, set for March 6, is going to be different.

Instead of welcoming thousands of patrons into the museum, staff will be welcoming thousands to the virtual fretboard festival on the event website. A quick peek behind the stage curtain of this year's event will give hints about what participants can look forward to. Bob Rowe and the Green Valley Boys, Megan Dooley, The Go Rounds, Mark Sahlgren & Darcy Wilkin and Brian Koenigsknecht are among the musicians who are slated to perform.

Workshops for musicians of all skill levels are also planned, along with opportunities to explore the work of talented luthiers and admire exquisitely crafted instruments. Whatever you enjoy most about the festival, register in advance at https://www.kvcc.edu/fretboard to get insider information, early content and first access to free workshop signups for the 2021 Fretboard Festival.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.

Media Contact

Bill McElhone

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director

269.373.7990 or wgouldmcelh@kvcc.edu

Media Contact

Dawn Kemp, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, 2694884685, dkemp@kvcc.edu

 

SOURCE Kalamazoo Valley Museum

