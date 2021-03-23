SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Director Kalia Love Jones was a recent guest on The Today Show to discuss her animated short film "The Power of Hope" being nominated for a NAACP Image Award in the Motion Picture category of Outstanding Short Form (Animated) that aired on March 22, 2021. During The Today Show TV interview former First Lady Michelle Obama personally congratulated Kalia Love Jones for her animated short film "The Power of Hope" with it's empowering message and for inspiring so many people across the world. Also during the interview, Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation personally invited the 14-year old director Kalia Love Jones for a visit at their studio.
Kalia Love Jones is the youngest filmmaker ever nominated for a NAACP Image Award in the Motion Picture category of Outstanding Short Form (Animated). The NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on BET and will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on March 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. For more information and the latest news, visit at https://naacpimageawards.net or follow @NAACPImageAwards on Instagram.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film directed by Kalia Love Jones is inspired by a Michelle Obama speech that tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An inspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life. The animated short film "The Power of Hope" has been selected into four Academy Awards qualifying film festivals: Urbanworld Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, HollyShorts Film Festival, and the Pan African Film and Arts Festival. "The Power of Hope" animated short film is qualified for the Peabody Awards.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film and Kalia Love Jones is featured in national media and national TV media including ABC 7 TV Los Angeles, FOX 11 TV Good Day LA, CW TV KTLA Los Angeles, CBS TV Great Day Washington, NBC TV, ABC TV, CW TV, CBS TV, FOX TV, The Kelly Clarkson Show and many more. For more information and updates on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram.
About "The Power of Hope" animated short film
"The Power of Hope" animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. She co-wrote "The Power of Hope" film's song and funded the film on her own to prove to her father how serious she was about the film. Kalia Love Jones looks up to influential female figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava DuVernay and spends hours every day drawing, crafting, and studying films to create unique animations. Kalia Love Jones is a 14 year old filmmaker that is inspiring young women to pursue their animation and filmmaking dreams. For more information, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram. For press interviews with Kalia Love Jones and on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at tamara@tamarayorkpr.com.
Media Contact:
Tamara York
Tamara York Public Relations
Media Contact
Tamara York, Tamara York Public Relations, 631-488-8776, Tamara@tamarayorkpr.com
SOURCE "The Power of Hope"