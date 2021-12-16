SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Writer and director Kalia Love Jones, Ben Franklin and CeCe Marie received the Best Original Song Award for "The Power of Hope" animated short film at the virtual 2021 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase.
The virtual 2021 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase began on Saturday, December 11, 2021 and closed with the award's ceremony on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The 15-year old Kalia Love Jones also received a nomination for the Best Director Award for "The Power of Hope" animated short film at the virtual 2021 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase.
Diversity in Cannes is an independent filmmaker movement promoting inclusion at the Cannes Film Festival. The movement was established to promote the presence of underrepresented filmmakers sharing stories about marginalized populations during the Cannes Film Festival. Specifically, the grassroots initiative provides a platform for globally diverse filmmakers to promote their talents, present their work and expand their international network during the Cannes Film Festival.
Kalia Love Jones is the youngest recipient to receive the Youth Visionary Award and is the youngest director to be nominated for a Pan African Film and Arts Festival Award for Best Short Narrative (Animation or Live Action) and is the youngest filmmaker ever nominated for a NAACP Image Award in the Motion Picture category of Outstanding Short Form (Animated). Kalia Love Jones also received the Best Young Filmmaker (Female) Award from Indie Short Fest.
The animated short film "The Power of Hope" is directed by Kalia Love Jones that is inspired by a Michelle Obama speech that tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An inspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life. The animated short film "The Power of Hope" has been selected into four Academy Awards qualifying film festivals: Urbanworld Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, HollyShorts Film Festival, and the Pan African Film and Arts Festival.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film and Kalia Love Jones is featured in national media and national TV media including The Today Show, The CW KTLA Los Angeles, ABC 7 TV Los Angeles, FOX 11 TV Good Day LA, CBS TV Great Day Washington, NBC TV, ABC TV, CW TV, CBS TV, FOX TV, The Kelly Clarkson Show and many more. For more information and updates on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram.
About "The Power of Hope" animated short film
"The Power of Hope" animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. She co-wrote "The Power of Hope" film's song and funded the film on her own to prove to her father how serious she was about the film. Kalia Love Jones looks up to influential female figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava DuVernay and spends hours every day drawing, crafting, and studying films to create unique animations. Kalia Love Jones is a 15-year old animator and filmmaker that is inspiring young women to pursue their animation and filmmaking dreams. For more information, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram. For press interviews with Kalia Love Jones and on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at tamara@tamarayorkpr.com.
