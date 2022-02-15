MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for helping companies barcode better with their label design and print automation software, today announces being selected as strategic integration partner of choice by Kallik to help power their Veraciti™ enterprise labeling and artwork management solution. TEKLYNX and Kallik present unparalleled expertise in offering a cloud-based solution for end-to-end labeling and artwork management in highly regulated industries, including medical device, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil & lubricant, food & beverage, manufacturing, and cosmetics – creating a true leader in these markets.
"Together, Kallik and TEKLYNX have over 50 years of experience in labeling software, artwork management, and professional services," says Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "Our partnership strengthens the mutual commitment we have to delivering industry-leading software, services, and support to our customers in regulated industries."
Kallik's labeling and artwork management solution is purpose-built for highly regulated industries looking for an effortless way to manage all labeling and artwork, maintain compliance, and increase speed to market. Through this strategic integration with TEKLYNX software, customers benefit from:
- Efficient management across a variety of label assets including patient leaflets, master data sheets, labels, artworks, promotional materials, blister packs, cartons, cases, xml content for websites, symbols, logos, barcodes, tables, die cuts, and artwork-based background images.
- Automatic logic-driven Rules Engine to populate content into the correct fields to mitigate risk and eliminate human errors within labeling processes.
- Semi- or fully automated artwork and label creation, plus less waste with the ability to change one element across thousands of labels in seconds instead of hours.
- Support for e-labeling to cover all aspects of label and artwork distribution.
- Artwork and label approval workflows with e-signatures for compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11 regulations.
- Complete traceability and transparency across the supply chain with detailed audit trails for all activities – from asset management to artwork approvals to printing.
- Factory-based labeling across manufacturing sites worldwide and easy onboarding of new sites via Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud hosting.
"We are seeing the true value that companies are getting from seamless and joined up artwork management, labeling, and printing across their enterprise. In fact, for companies today this has become a differentiator that really sets them ahead of their competition," says Gurdip Singh, Kallik CEO. "For our customers, we strive to be better every day and continuously improve and partnering with TEKLYNX does just that. They are an exemplary barcode label and design solution provider that we trust to help drive truly differentiated performance for our customers."
Companies depend on Veraciti™ to guarantee quality, integrity, and traceability across all forms of print, packaging, and electronic labeling. This solution is ISO certified, fully GxP, GAMP, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant and Kallik is the only cloud-based labeling and artwork software provider that uses AWS hosting. Customers are confident in the fact that AWS supports more security standards and compliance certifications than any other cloud platform.
Request a demo or learn more about this world-class AWS cloud-based label and artwork management software offering and how it can benefit your organization.
ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
ABOUT KALLIK
Kallik, the enterprise labeling company, provides regulated industries with a definitive, end-to-end artwork management and label management platform they can trust. Medical device, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing and cosmetics companies use Kallik to deliver trust in their labeling, integrity in their process and confidence in their brand. Kallik's cloud-based labeling platform, Veraciti™, enables compliance and delivers supply chain efficiency for all the artwork and content assets that make up product packaging, labeling and instructions for use (IFUs). Kallik is headquartered in Birmingham, UK. More at kallik.com and on Twitter @WeAreKallik.
Media Contact
Lindsey Powell, TEKLYNX International, 312-515-7869, lindsey_powell@teklynx.com
SOURCE TEKLYNX International