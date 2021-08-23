MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kanal D Drama is bringing the series "Amor y Travesuras" to the U.S. Hispanic market. This captivating family drama, which will make fans of Turkish productions laugh and cry, will make its U.S. debut on Kanal D Drama on September 1st, with a preview on Facebook on August 29th for the exclusive enjoyment of the loyal followers of Kanal D Drama in the United States.

Amor y Travesuras - solo por Kanal D Drama

Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director for Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm, said: "'Amor y Travesuras' presents a poignant story with an emotional and sentimental plot line, that we are sure the audience will identify with from the first episode. "

This excellent production of 'Amor y Travesuras'  (Küçük Ağa) masterfully combines drama and comedy. Its main character is Mehmetcan (Emir Berke Zincidi, Tormenta de Pasiones), a six-year-old boy who is tender and intelligent. He creates unimaginable situations to try to avoid his parents' imminent divorce at all costs. His parents are accomplished professionals — his mother Sinem (Birce Akalay, Amor en Blanco y Negro) is a neurologist, and his father Ali (Sarp Levendoğlu) is an advertising professional. They both lead busy lives, and because they are both so absorbed in their careers, they neglect their relationship as a couple, and their family's bonds. Will the inventiveness and tenderness of a little boy keep his parents from separating?

Kanal D Drama is the product of a strategic alliance between THEMA America, a Canal+ Group company, and Kanal D International, the leader in exporting Turkish productions worldwide, and the first and only channel that distributes the best Turkish dramas worldwide. Since its launch, Kanal D Drama's excellent productions have been well received by the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States.

'Amor y Travesuras' will air on Kanal D Drama Monday through Friday at 10:50 p.m. Eastern / 7:50 p.m. Pacific via Xfinity, Xfinity On Demand, and Verizon FiOS (channel 1586).

To watch the official trailer, go to https://youtu.be/DPjlZ-65thg

To learn more about Kanal D Drama, and its programming in the USA, visit www.kanalddrama.com, and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International: 

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

