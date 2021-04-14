GENEVA, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kane County announced that it has joined the Illinois Purchasing Group. BidNet's Illinois Purchasing Group helps local governments, such as Kane County, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The Illinois Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from participating agencies across Illinois online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois.
Kane County joined the Illinois Purchasing Group in February. There was a need for Kane County to automate their purchasing process to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process. The Illinois Purchasing Group streamlines the creation and issuance of bid requests, supplier response submission and the awarding of bids. By providing a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities, local Illinois government agencies minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process.
Kane County now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Illinois Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with local government agencies can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois. Kane County invites all current vendors not already registered on the Illinois Purchasing Group to do so today.
Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the Illinois Purchasing Group provides a value-added alert service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry and all addenda associated with those bids.
"We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Illinois Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties, and school districts throughout Illinois. We invite all of our current vendors to register," said John Blomstrand, Director of Purchasing for Kane County.
Vendor benefits include:
- Receive targeted bids
- Receive bid deadline reminders
- Notification of term contract expiration
- Access a single point of entry for all participating agency bids
- Contact with a dedicated vendor support team
Vendors may register on the Illinois Purchasing Group at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois. Vendors may also contact BidNet's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration on the bid system.
Other local Illinois government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Illinois Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About Kane County:
A place for you to work, live and grow your business. Kane County leaders are committed to helping the community of Kane County grow and prosper.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Illinois Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
