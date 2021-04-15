NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rah Rah, a community engagement system for higher education, today announced that Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, is now implementing Rah Rah's enterprise-grade campus community engagement platform. Rah Rah will help K-State Polytechnic deliver a one-stop, mobile-first campus experience that enhances student engagement.
As a destination campus with growing enrollment, K-State Polytechnic is committed to enhancing the student experience and was looking for a way to support its culture of care with a solution that would help students engage in campus life and centralize access to K-State Polytechnic's vast student services. Rah Rah's community engagement solution delivers an easy-to-use mobile-first resource to help all students get the most out of the K-State Polytechnic experience.
"Our students are at the center of everything we do and Rah Rah helps remove the barriers to the question of 'how can I get involved' with one consistent platform that enables and supports students' campus engagement," said Dr. Christopher A. Smith, Executive Director of Enrollment Management, Marketing and Financial Aid for K-State Polytechnic. "If this can help prevent just one student from leaving campus - it is worth it."
Rah Rah creates a personalized user experience for accessing all campus resources which enhances engagement between staff, students and the greater campus community. Once students utilize Rah Rah, the institution gains data-driven intelligence on the type and frequency of resources used and which activities students access and are involved in on and off campus.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Rah Rah to help deliver a more personalized campus experience to each of our students. Whether they are on campus or off campus, we want to provide our diverse population with information in one place, in a mobile first format," said Dr. Terri Gaeddert, Associate Dean of Academics and Student Success for K-State Polytechnic.
K-State Polytechnic is implementing the community engagement system now and Rah Rah will be available to all students for the Fall 2021 semester.
"We are so impressed with K-State Polytechnic's commitment to the student first approach and are excited to have them join the Rah Rah early adopter community to deliver on their culture of care," said Cooper Jones, CEO and co-founder of Rah Rah. "Dr. Smith and Dr. Gaeddert don't just talk the talk - they walk the walk and are enhancing the student experience by ensuring students have easy access to K-State Polytechnic's diverse campus and community resources."
Rah Rah is a community engagement system provider created to simplify and improve campus engagement. Designed to make campuses more accessible, discoverable and connected, Rah Rah provides easy, one-stop access to critical campus resources, groups and events that are relevant for the greater campus community. Recognizing the opportunity for Rah Rah to address a gap in the campus engagement marketplace, software pioneer Dave Duffield co-founder and chairman of Workday, and Phil Wilmington, vice chairman of Workday, have strategically invested in Rah Rah, which was founded by CEO Cooper Jones and Chief Technology Officer Sam Allen in 2018. With a mission to unlock the value of campus life, Rah Rah is a privately held start-up based in New York City. For more information, please visit RahRahLife.com.
