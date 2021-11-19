POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kanye West's Original Bachelor Pad"
It was in 2003 that Kanye West emerged as both a solo rap artist and producer and began to chart both simultaneously. It was when "Slow Jamz" went to No.1 across all three Hot 100, R&B, and Rap charts, becoming West's very first chart-topping song. It was also the year Kanye bought his charming L.A. bachelor pad.
With hardwood floors, high ceilings, smooth Venetian plaster and abundant natural light, Kanye's former house is complete with ocean and city views from every room. It is filled with sun-drenched formal living spaces, a media room, a primary suite and an ensuite bedroom with a deck. The veranda begs for candle-lit dinners overlooking the twinkling city lights below.
West's interest in architectural style has always been as strong as his interest in music and fashion, all of which he places under the umbrella of creativity and art. Minimalistic and somewhat stark in poured concrete and clean lines, West's preferred architectural-style preferences seemingly have not changed much from his original bachelor pad 18 years ago to the $57 million Malibu Beach house he recently purchased. Kanye's new house was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando constructed with 1,200 tons of poured concrete and 200 tons of steel reinforcement.
Forty-four-year-old West hit the ground running in 2004 as an award-winning rapper with his album "The College Dropout" and has never had time to look back. His rap music has gained him wealth and status, but astute in the ways of the world, Kanye branched out into business, fashion designing, singing and record producer. Now divorced from Kim Kardashian, both admired and vilified for his outspoken opinions, Kanye will likely remain a popular voice and style-setter long into the future.
West's former bachelor pad is co-listed with Myles Lewis at Compass and Skye Louise Lamb at Premier Realty Services.
