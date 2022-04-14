Georges St-Pierre And Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson Lead Broadcast Team In Season Sensei Slots. Bas Rutten Returns As Lead Commentator, Layla Anna-Lee As Host And Robin Black As Analyst
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karate Combat, the world's most innovative professional fight promotion, announced today that 'Karate Combat: Season 4' - featuring Georges St-Pierre and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in sensei roles - will premiere on Saturday, May 14 on streaming platforms, linear broadcast and social networks worldwide.
The season will consist of four events, culminating in a live broadcast from a world-famous location in Orlando, Florida on June 25th. 'Season 4' event dates will take place as follows:
- Saturday, May 14
- Saturday, May 28
- Saturday, June 11
- Saturday, June 25
For a full list of how, when and where to watch 'Karate Combat: Season 4,' visit Karate.com/HowToWatch
Among the elite black belt karateka competing in full-contact professional fights this season are Karate Combat World Lightweight Champion Edgars 'The Bearslayer' Skrivers, American middleweight contender Ross 'Turbo' Levine and Olympic silver medallist Rafael Aghayev, an all-time great competitor described as "the Michael Jordan of karate" by his peers.
Levine, a training partner of UFC contender Calvin Kattar and winner of the 2019 GLORY Kickboxing Knockout of The Year, headlines the Saturday, May 14 card in a high-stakes showdown with heavy-handed rival Igor 'The Iberian Bull' de Castaneda, with the two riding a river of bad blood in a fight which sends the winner forward for a shot at the Karate Combat World Middleweight Championship later this year.
On Saturday, May 28, reigning Karate Combat World Lightweight Champion Skrivers headlines in a title defense against Brazilian contender Luiz Victor Rocha. A member of the Pitbull Brothers team, Rocha scored a brutal stoppage in his last Karate Combat appearance and hopes to repeat the feat against the dominant champion.
Having written his name into the record books with a silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, Aghayev returns to the full-contact professional side of the sport on Saturday, June 11. Coming off a stoppage win in his last outing, Hungarian special forces trooper Zsolt 'Soldier' Habda is channeling every ounce of focus into the toughest test of his career.
To conclude the season, Karate Combat will head to Orlando, Florida for the Karate Combat Season 4 Finale on Saturday, June 25, where St-Pierre and Thompson will be ringside for a card currently anticipated to host at least two world title fights plus several special guests. This special card will be announced soon.
"Our mission is to be the world's most original, most entertaining fight promotion and give the fans what they want to see. We take things to new heights with every season and on every level, from production to broadcast talent to matchmaking, and we're going to do it again with 'Karate Combat: Season 4'," said Adam Kovacs, Karate Combat President.
"We are delighted to welcome GSP back to his sensei role this season and we are thrilled that he will be joined by Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. These are two of the most accomplished karate fighters in history. Fans love them, fighters love them, and we're proud to have them as part of the 'Karate Combat: Season 4' lineup."
Returning sensei Georges St-Pierre said, "From the fights to the production, Karate Combat is one of the most exciting combat sports organizations out there. I really enjoyed myself last season, and I can't wait for people to see what's coming in season four because things are going to another level. This is full-contact, fast-paced elite striking and I'm really happy that finally karate athletes have a place they can turn pro."
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson said, "Everybody loves the striking game, everybody wants to see knockouts and this is definitely an organization which makes that happen. It's great to have Karate Combat bring all the different styles together for them to compete in a professional setting and I'm super excited to be here."
