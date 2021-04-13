NEWARK, Del., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karriem Allah opens this Message by explaining how the prophetic account of Benjamin in the Quranic and Biblical narratives of Joseph is equally as important in its fulfillment as is the prophetic account about John the Baptist in the prophetic narrative of the Biblical Gospels. Karriem Allah, later, demonstrates how both prophetic accounts are being realized through his relationship with the Honorable Louis Farrakhan — in that, while he fulfills the roles of Benjamin and John the Baptist, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan fulfills the functions of Joseph and the Messiah.
Karriem Allah further delineates how the role of John the Baptist, in its fulfillment, involves explaining the Presence of the Messiah, as well as the Messiah's transition into the function of the Christ. He explains how the beginning of several Gospels is describing events associated with Jesus' transition from the Messiah to the Christ, and not the beginning of Jesus' mission as the Messiah.
Karriem Allah reveals key aspects of his personal interaction with the Honorable Louis Farrakhan during meetings held in 2013 and 2014; and how those meetings initiated the process of the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's transition into the function of the imminent Christ in fulfillment of the Messianic Prophecies. Karriem Allah explains how statements made by the Honorable Louis Farrakhan during those meetings offered direction in his journey in the self-discovery of his mission as the Defender of the Domestic Life and the Advocate of the Christ.
Karriem Allah also addressed both the positive and negative reactions to his declarations of the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's divine function as the Messiah, imminent function as the Christ, and the divinity of the Messiah's Domestic Life.
Karriem Allah described how gross misrepresentations, originating in the Delaware Valley Region of the Nation of Islam, were and remain, likely attempts to undermine his mission to explain the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's Domestic Life. Karriem Allah reiterated how the Domestic Life is intrinsically tied to the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's function as the Messiah and to His imminent return to the Great Mother Plane to meet with the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.
Karriem Allah goes deeper into statements made by the Honorable Louis Farrakhan during their 2014 meeting at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviours' Day Convention in Detroit, Michigan. Karriem Allah explained how these statements, alone, clarify the misunderstandings that many Registered Members of the Nation of Islam have had regarding his relationship to the Honorable Louis Farrakhan. Karriem Allah also encouraged persons garnering such misconceptions to commit to the study of the Messianic Prophecies so that errors and mistakes borne of perceptions outside of the fulfillment of the Messianic Prophecies can be diminished.
Karriem Allah explains how slander is the primary means used to discredit noble causes; and that such slander, ideally, arises when the person able to best defend against it is no longer alive or among the people.
This lecture, "Slanderous Efforts to Uproot the Defense of the Domestic Life of the Messiah, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan" is part of the "Series on the Domestic Life of the Honorable Louis Farrakhan, the Messiah" and is available on Karriem Allah's Youtube channel and through his website.
